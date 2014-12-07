Steelers beat Bengals to close gap in AFC North

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs the past two seasons. The best chance for the Steelers to avoid a third straight postseason absence is to win each of their remaining games.

“Every week is kind of a playoff week for us,” said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. “It doesn’t get any easier for us moving forward. We need to give it everything we’ve got every week.”

One down, three to go.

Roethlisberger passed for 350 yards and three touchdowns as Pittsburgh bolstered its playoff chances with a 42-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

Running back Le‘Veon Bell rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns for Pittsburgh (8-5), which trailed heading into the fourth quarter, but scored 25 points in less than 10 minutes to take control.

“I don’t care about style points,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. “It was a significant win for us today. We’re just trying to get out of there with wins. We knew what we needed from everyone today.”

The Steelers also got 100-yard receiving days from wide receivers Antonio Brown (117) and Martavis Bryant (109).

Bryant sealed Sunday’s victory in the fourth quarter with a 94-yard touchdown reception. With the Steelers backed up at their own 6-yard line following a punt, Roethlisberger checked off to a pass and hit Bryant in stride down the right sideline to make the score 35-21 with 8:31 left.

“It was a pass-run check. They showed coverage, and I didn’t believe them,” Roethlisberger said. “I just put it out there and let him run under it. When he gets going, he’s fast.”

Cincinnati (8-4-1) lost despite a record-setting day by receiver A.J. Green, who had 11 catches for a career-high 224 yards and a touchdown.

The performance by Green, who missed time earlier this season with a toe injury, was among the few bright spots for Cincinnati on Sunday.

“This is the best I’ve felt since Week Two,” said Green regarding his physical status.

Quarterback Andy Dalton passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for the Bengals, who still maintain a half-game lead over Pittsburgh and Baltimore in the AFC North despite having their three-game winning streak snapped.

“We had the game in hand at halftime, we had the game in hand in the fourth quarter, but we let it get away from us,” said Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. “I know that we have to move on from it. We have to move beyond it. We have to focus the next three weeks.”

After the teams combined for five punts in the first quarter, Pittsburgh broke through early in the second with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to tight end Heath Miller.

Cincinnati answered when a 56-yard completion from Dalton to Green set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jermaine Gresham, tying the score 7-7.

Steelers cornerback William Gay had an interception negated by an illegal use of hands penalty. Then, with 2:57 left in the first half, Dalton scored on a 20-yard keeper putting Cincinnati ahead 14-7.

Pittsburgh capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 10-yard pass from Roethlisberger to Bell, making the score 17-14 in the Steelers’ favor.

Cincinnati reclaimed the lead on an 81-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Green.

Things unraveled from there for the Bengals.

Bell’s 53-yard run set up Shaun Suisham’s 44-yard field goal, which reduced the Bengals’ lead to 21-20.

The Bengals made a critical error when Dalton fumbled while faking a handoff to running back Jeremy Hill, and Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats recovered at Cincinnati’s 25-yard line.

“He thought I was giving it and he tried to take it,” said Dalton. “We’ve got to work on the ball-handling and be sharper on our looks. We still had chances after that play.”

Pittsburgh took advantage of the short field when Bell scored on a 13-yard run. The two-point conversion pass gave the Steelers a 28-21 lead with 11:27 left, and the Bengals never recovered.

“That’s one of those things we knew going in,” said Dalton. “Regardless of what happened, we were still in control. You want to win every game, but we’re still in control.”

NOTES: Bengals WR A.J. Green recorded his 20th career 100-yard receiving game, tying him with Isaac Curtis for second-most in franchise history behind Chad Johnson’s 31. ... The 20-yard touchdown run by Bengals QB Andy Dalton was the longest TD run by a quarterback in team history, topping Ken Anderson’s 19-yard TD in 1974. ... Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict missed his sixth straight game since undergoing knee surgery after the Oct. 26 game against Baltimore. Burfict, Cincinnati’s leading tackler last season, has missed nearly nine full games with injuries this year. ... Steelers LB James Harrison was inactive for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury. ... Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert missed his second straight start due to an ankle injury. Mike Adams made his third start this season in Gilbert’s place. ... Pittsburgh CB Ike Taylor left the game with shoulder and knee injuries, hampering the Steelers’ ability to contain Green.