Steelers 27, Browns 11: Ben Roethlisberger passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns and as visiting Pittsburgh beat Cleveland for the 18th time in the last 20 meetings. Antonio Brown caught six passes for 92 yards and a score and Emmanuel Sanders also had a touchdown grab for the Steelers (5-6), who have won five of their last seven to surge back into the AFC playoff picture after an 0-4 start. Pittsburgh was outgained 367-302 but forced four turnovers, including William Gay’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Josh Gordon had 14 catches for a franchise-record 237 yards and a touchdown for the Browns (4-7), who managed only 55 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Jason Campbell was 14-of-22 for 124 yards before leaving with a possible concussion midway through the third quarter and replacement Brandon Weeden went 13-of-30 for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The teams traded field goals in the first quarter before Pittsburgh’s defense took over. Roethlisberger hit Brown for a 41-yard scoring strike to make it 10-3 and Shaun Suisham added a 32-yard field goal just before halftime.

Campbell was knocked out when he took a blow to the helmet on a play in which Gay strip-sacked him. Will Allen returned the fumble 49 yards, setting up Roethlisberger’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Sanders for a 20-3 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Campbell also suffered a rib injury in the second quarter but missed only one offensive snap before returning. … Brown joined Yancey Thigpen, John Stallworth and Hines Ward as the only Pittsburgh players to register 80 receptions in a season. … Roethlisberger improved to 16-1 as a starter against the Browns and has 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions against them.