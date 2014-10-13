(Updated: UPDATING: Adding info in Game Notebook.)

Browns 31, Steelers 10: Brian Hoyer threw for 217 yards and a touchdown on just eight completions to lead a balanced attack as host Cleveland rolled to a rare rout of Pittsburgh.

The Browns (3-2), who had dropped four straight and 26 of their last 29 meetings with their AFC North rivals, kept the Steelers (3-3) out of the end zone until just before the two-minute warning in the second half. Ben Tate rushed for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Isaiah Crowell added 77 yards and a score as Cleveland avoided a letdown after recording the largest comeback win by a road team in NFL history last Sunday at Tennessee.

Ben Roethlisberger was 21-of-42 for 228 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Pittsburgh, which posted its lowest scoring total in the rivalry since a 13-6 loss at Cleveland on Dec. 10, 2009. Le‘Veon Bell gained 82 yards on the ground and Lance Moore hauled in Roethlisberger’s late TD pass as the Steelers fell into the basement in the division.

The Steelers struck first with a 10-play drive that resulted in a 20-yard field goal by Shaun Suisham with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, but the second period belonged to the Browns. A botched field-goal attempt by Pittsburgh and Hoyer’s 42-yard pass to Jordan Cameron set up a 5-yard TD run by Crowell to give Cleveland a 7-3 lead.

Just over two minutes later, Cameron hauled in a 51-yard TD toss, and Tate’s 8-yard scoring run with 2:27 left in the first half made it 21-3. The only points in the third came in the form of Billy Cundiff’s 40-yard field goal for the Browns, and Roethlisberger’s one interception was turned into another short TD by Tate early in the fourth as the Browns went up 31-3 en route to their biggest win over the Steelers since 1989.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Browns C Alex Mack was carted off with a leg injury in the second quarter and did not return. ... Steelers WR Antonio Brown (seven catches, 118 yards) extended his NFL record of consecutive games with at least five receptions and 50 yards to 22. ... Cameron made three catches for 102 yards. ... Bell added 23 receiving yards, making him the first player in Steelers history to gain 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first six games of a season.