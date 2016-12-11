Preview: Steelers at Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a late push to climb back into the AFC postseason picture and go for their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills also are trying to stay in the playoff hunt and may have to run the table as they kick off a three-game homestand against Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have bounced back from a four-game losing streak by posting three straight double-digit victories to remain in a tie with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North. The Ravens currently own the tiebreaker, but still have to pay a visit to Pittsburgh, which is 9-1 under coach Mike Tomlin in December of the past three seasons. Buffalo's only path to the postseason is via the wild card and blowing a 15-point lead in last week's 38-24 loss at Oakland left little margin for error. "We have to win this game to have any hopes of getting into the playoffs," acknowledged Bills coach Rex Ryan.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Steelers -2. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE BILLS (6-6): Quarterback Tyrod Taylor walked away from the podium during Wednesday's media conference amid questions of his future with his numbers dipping across the board, but he received staunch support from his coach. "I just think it is easy to sit back and be critical, but if you are playing without five receivers in the game ... I think it is going to affect you," Ryan said. Barring any setbacks, Taylor could have both his top two wide receivers -- Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods -- in the lineup for the first time since Week 2 to complement running back LeSean McCoy, who is coming off consecutive 100-yard games. The bigger worry for Ryan and the Bills is a defense that surrendered 29 unanswered points to the Raiders.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (7-5): With Ben Roethlisberger at the helm of a high-powered attack that features running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh's offense typically garners the headlines. However, a much-maligned defense that was pierced for 113 points during the four-game skid has answered the bell during the winning streak, allowing a total of 30 points and holding the New York Giants to one touchdown until the final minute of last week's 24-14 victory. "There’s no time to slap ourselves on the back," cautioned 38-year-old linebacker James Harrison, part of a unit that has registered 13 sacks in the past three games. Tight end Ladarius Green has bolstered the offense with six catches for 110 yards and a TD last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brown needs seven receptions to break the record by Marvin Harrison for most catches (469) during any four-year span.

2. Bills backup RB Mike Gillislee has rushed for six touchdowns in the past seven games.

3. Tomlin can become the eighth coach in history with 100 wins in their first eight seasons.

PREDICTION: Steelers 27, Bills 20