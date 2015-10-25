Preview: Steelers at Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had success despite a revolving door under center, and they hope that trend continues with Landry Jones expected to make his first NFL start when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City looks to end its five-game losing streak – its longest since an eight-game skid during a 2-14 campaign in 2012.

Ben Roethlisberger (knee) and Mike Vick (hamstring) are banged up, putting Jones in line to make his first start against a Chiefs defense that ranks 25th against the pass. The Chiefs will be relieved if they don’t have to face Roethlisberger, who is 4-1 with a 106.8 rating versus Kansas City, but Jones flashed potential in relief of Vick in last week’s 25-13 win over Arizona, passing for 168 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in his NFL debut. Kansas City coach Andy Reid is looking for his 162nd career victory, which would move him past former Steeler Bill Cowher for 18th place on the all-time list. The Steelers have won three straight meetings, including a 20-12 triumph in Pittsburgh last season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -1. O/U: NL

ABOUT THE STEELERS (4-2): Jones benefited from the return of receiver Martavis Bryant, who made six catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns in his season debut last week. He and Antonio Brown will test Kansas City’s young secondary, and Le’Veon Bell and DeAngelo Williams lead the league’s eighth-ranked running game. Pittsburgh has been susceptible against the pass but terrific versus the run, allowing just 93.3 rushing yards per game and only one touchdown on the ground.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (1-5): Kansas City’s offense wasn’t putting up huge numbers even before losing star running back Jamaal Charles, and the club has averaged just 307.5 total yards the last two games. Alex Smith has gone three games without an interception but hasn’t produced enough big plays and could be without leading receiver Jeremy Maclin (concussion) on Sunday. Kansas City has struggled against the pass at times but has played well defensively in its last two losses, holding Chicago and Minnesota under 330 total yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brown needs one 100-yard receiving performance to join Hines Ward (29) and John Stallworth (25) as the only Steelers with 20 or more.

2. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs four receptions to reach 100 in his career.

3. Pittsburgh leads the NFL in red-zone offense, converting 75 percent of its trips inside the 20 into TDs, while Kansas City ranks 30th in red-zone defense, allowing touchdowns 71.4 percent of the time.

PREDICTION: Steelers 23, Chiefs 19