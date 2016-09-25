Preview: Steelers at Eagles

Carson Wentz has a chance to become the second rookie quarterback since the NFL merger in 1970 to win his first three starts when he guides the Philadelphia Eagles into Sunday's matchup against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Philadelphia is off to a 2-0 start behind the rookie sensation, but will face a step up in class against the undefeated Steelers in a matchup of Keystone State rivals.

Ironically, Wentz is drawing early comparisons to veteran Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who came out of college displaying surprising mobility for a player his size as a first-round pick in the 2004 draft. "I think that’s one thing with Carson’s strength is he continues to have that vision down the field when things begin to break down," Philadelphia first-year coach Doug Pederson acknowledged. "So, yeah, there are a lot of similarities there." Roethlisberger is off to a fast start, leading the league with six touchdown passes despite the absence of star running back Le'Veon Bell, who is serving the final contest of a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. While the Eagles have beaten a pair of winless opponents, Pittsburgh owns victories over Washington and Cincinnati -- two division winners from 2015.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Steelers -3.5. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE STEELERS (2-0): Much as he did a year ago when Bell's season ended prematurely due to injury, running back DeAngelo Williams is filling in spectacularly, piling up an NFL-high 237 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and adding another 10 catches and a score. Star wideout Antonio Brown, who reeled in 375 passes over the past three seasons, was limited to four receptions for 39 yards in last week's 24-16 win over Cincinnati but Roethlisberger completed passes to nine different receivers while connecting with Williams and both his tight ends, Jesse James and Xavier Grimble, on scoring strikes. Pittsburgh is yielding tons of yards through the air (347.5 ppg) but has permitted only 16 points in each of the first two games.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (2-0): Wentz continues to make Philadelphia's decision to trade up and take him with the No. 2 overall pick out of FCS North Dakota State -- not to mention trading away incumbent Sam Bradford -- look wise by becoming the first rookie since the merger to win his first two starts without tossing an interception. Jordan Matthews is the top target for Wentz with 13 receptions and a score through two games while Trey Burton filled in nicely for injured tight end Zach Ertz last week with five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Mathews has rushed for three touchdowns but is averaging only 3.5 yards per carry. The Eagles rank fifth against the pass but could again be without starting cornerback Leodis McKelvin (hamstring).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brown has 106 catches and 13 TDs in his last 13 games against NFC opponents.

2. Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has 9.5 sacks in his last eight home games.

3. Roethlisberger has thrown for at least three touchdown passes in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Steelers 27, Eagles 16