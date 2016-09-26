Wentz keeps Eagles unbeaten, shreds Steelers

PHILADELPHIA -- Quarterback Carson Wentz continued his amazing rookie season by throwing for two touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles breezed to a 34-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Wentz completed 23 of 31 passes for 301 yards, finished with a passer rating of 125.9 and has thrown for five touchdowns without a turnover this season. The second overall selection of the 2016 draft outplayed Steelers' All-Pro quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 24 of 44 passes for 259 yards and an interception.

Antonio Brown reeled in 12 receptions for 140 yards, but DeAngelo Williams was limited to just 21 yards on eight carries.

The NFC East-leading Eagles (3-0) have scored on their first possession in every game this season, and on Sunday they kicked a field goal to cap their first drive after they blocked a Steelers' attempt. Caleb Sturgis drilled a 29-yarder for a 3-0 lead with 5:29 left in the first quarter.

Philadelphia padded its lead early in the second quarter as Wentz capped a long drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Matthews on a slant. Matthews caught Wentz's pass in stride to make it 10-0 with 12:04 left in the period.

The Steelers (2-1) finally got on the scoreboard on a 40-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 7:40 left in the first half.

The Eagles got that back on their next possession, as Sturgis drilled a 38-yarder with 2:25 left in the second quarter.

That lead quickly ballooned to 20-3 on the Eagles' opening possession of the third quarter.

On third-and-8 from Philadelphia's 27-yard line, Wentz was flushed from the pocket and moved to his right. He waved to Darren Sproles to take off downfield, then he hit veteran running back with a perfect pass on the 50. Sproles (six catches, 128 yards) took over from there, eluding tacklers all the way to the end zone with 12:54 left in the period.

Philadelphia added an exclamation point to its resounding victory as rookie running back Wendell Smallwood (17 carries, 79 yards) gained 26 yards on two carries before bulling into the end zone with 5:45 left in the third.

NOTES: TE Zach Ertz, the Eagles' second-leading receiver last season, missed his second straight game with a rib injury. He was once again replaced by veteran Brent Celek. ... The Steelers haven't beaten the Eagles in Philadelphia since 1965. ... Eagles RB Darren Sproles' 73-yard reception was the second longest TD catch of his career. His longest, 81 yards, came from QB Philip Rivers with San Diego in 2009. ... The Steelers, already hit hard by injuries, lost two LBs on Sunday - Ryan Shazier (knee) and Lawrence Timmons (shin).