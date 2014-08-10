EditorsNote: Edit in fifth graf

Washington scores another winning TD for Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Wide receiver Corey Washington caught a 3-yard touchdown pass and the New York Giants improved their preseason record to 2-0 with a 20-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

Washington scored the winning touchdown for the second time in two games. He had a 73-yard scoring reception in the Hall of Fame Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Washington, who said he tries to emulate what fellow receiver Victor Cruz has done, used his physicality to make the play that gave his team the win.

”It was me and the ball because the cornerback was kind of holding so I had to shed him off,“ he said. ”Once I knew I had him on my back-side shoulder, I could adjust to the ball and make a play on it.

“The coach called a fly route and I saw the height of the CB and I thought, ‘OK, the quarterback is going to come to me and I‘m ready to make a play.'”

Painter’s touchdown strike to Washington came after Steelers linebacker Howard Jones recovered a fumble by Giants quarterback Ryan Nassib and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 16-13 fourth-quarter lead.

Jones earlier recovered a muffed punt by Charles James II.

Pittsburgh jumped in front in the first quarter when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger drove the Steelers to the New York 7-yard line to set up kicker Shaun Suisham’s 26-yard field goal, his first of three field goals in the game. The big play was a 46-yard catch-and-run by rookie Dri Archer.

“I thought it was a good, solid first series,” Roethlisberger said. “Obviously it helped that we had a huge play to Dri, but we moved the ball down the field and got points on the board.”

The Giants responded with running back Rashad Jennings’ 73-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and field goals of 45 and 46 yards by kickers Josh Brown and Brandon McManus, respectively, in the second quarter.

The Steelers, who pulled to within four points in the fourth quarter on field goals of 38 and 32 yards, got their big break when Jones alertly pounced on Nassib’s fumble and ran it back for the go-ahead score while the Giants stood watching.

Despite the Steelers’ struggles to move the ball after that first drive, coach Mike Tomlin said he’s not concerned.

”Schematically and things of that nature, it was our first preseason game,“ he said. ”We could be better situationally, but it’s not like we practiced a lot of situational football in an effort to prepare for this.

“We will, moving forward and I expect the results to be different.”

Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning, who still does not look comfortable in the new offense installed by offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, had a night to forget. He failed to complete a pass in two attempts and led an offense that mustered only 96 yards while he was on the field, with 73 of those yards on Jennings’ touchdown run.

”I didn’t think we were real effective,“ Manning said. ”The first series we had a third and manageable situation and we couldn’t convert. They had a pretty good defense on, but second series we had the great run with Rashad. Simple play. Offensive line blocked it up great and he made a guy miss and went for a big run. So that’s nice to see.

“After that we just had some penalties, had sacks. We kept going backwards and couldn’t really get anything going. We have to find ways to be more efficient and avoid the negative plays.”

Jennings’ run accounted for all but two of the Giants’ 75 yards in the first quarter.

Despite his big play, Jennings said the offense still isn’t firing on all cylinders.

“We want to be great, and I think we need to continue to work on starting faster, executing the little details from the start to the finish of the play. But, again, we’re not happy as an offense because we expect more out of ourselves.”

NOTES: The Steelers opened their preseason schedule against the Giants for the third time since 1980. ... Giants QB Eli Manning has yet to attempt a pass of more than 10 yards in the preseason. ... RB Rashad Jennings’ 73-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was only the second-longest rushing score for the Giants in the preseason in the last two years. David Wilson went 84 yards against the New York Jets on Aug. 24, 2013. ... Steelers WR Dri Archer finished the game with 63 all-purpose yards.