Preview: Steelers at Jets

(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information on Cromartie in ABOUT THE JETS)

Mired in one of the worst starts in franchise history, the Pittsburgh Steelers attempt to change their fortunes against an opponent that is taking great strides toward doing that very thing. The Steelers vie for their first win of the season on Sunday when they visit the New York Jets, who showed their mettle with a 30-28 triumph in Atlanta on Monday night. Rookie quarterback Geno Smith was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 16-of-20 passes - three of which resulted in touchdowns.

Pittsburgh was on a bye following a 34-27 loss to Minnesota in London, but saw one team captain exchanged not-so-friendly fire in the direction of another during the week off. Safety Ryan Clark took issue with Ben Roethlisberger’s improvisation, saying that the quarterback’s tendency to go off the page often leads to turnovers. “It is what it is,” Roethlisberger replied. “I‘m just going to play the game the way that I play it and try not to turn it over.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -2. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE STEELERS (0-4): For all of the considerable negatives, Pittsburgh did experience a positive as rookie Le‘Veon Bell scored twice in his NFL debut against Minnesota. The Steelers hope they’ve aided in the development of the second-round selection by acquiring Levi Brown from Arizona and demoting fellow offensive tackle Mike Adams. After restructuring his contract in the offseason, Antonio Brown (team-leading 32 receptions) has settled into the top wide receiver role in the wake of Mike Wallace’s departure to Miami.

ABOUT THE JETS (3-2): Antonio Cromartie, who was expected to keep tabs on Brown, injured his knee during practice Thursday. The veteran underwent an MRI exam and his potential absence could weaken an already-thin cornerback position with rookie Dee Milliner nursing a hamstring injury. With veteran wideout Santonio Holmes (hamstring) expected to miss his second straight game, Smith could once again look for Jeremy Kerley, who reeled in five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons. Tight ends Jeff Cumberland and Kellen Winslow lead the team with two touchdowns apiece. Bilal Powell has been consistent albeit unspectacular by averaging 4.2 yards per carry while fellow running backs Chris Ivory and Mike Goodson are still getting their feet under them.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Jets are second in the league in yards allowed (299), but placed LB Antwan Barnes on injured reserve after his knee buckled in Monday’s victory over the Falcons. Barnes had two sacks while leading the club with 12 quarterback hits.

2. The Steelers have won 16 of the 20 meetings versus the Jets - with two of those victories coming in the postseason.

3. New York G Willie Colon spent his first seven years of his career with Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Steelers 16, Jets 13