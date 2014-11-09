Preview: Steelers at Jets

Another week goes by and more speculation pops up about the job security of New York Jets coach Rex Ryan and general manager John Idzik. Ryan and Idzik will try to quiet the shouting by ending an eight-game losing streak when the Jets host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. In order to do that, New York is going to have to figure out a way to slow Ben Roethlisberger, who has thrown six touchdown passes in each of the last two games.

Roethlisberger carved up the Indianapolis and Baltimore defenses to the tune of 862 yards without being intercepted, and the Steelers have won three straight to jump back into contention in the AFC North. “I’ll look at things when the season is over and look back on them and enjoy them,” Roethlisberger told reporters of his record 12 TDs in two games. “But for right now, there’s no time to look back. We have to always look forward.” Jets quarterbacks Michael Vick and Geno Smith have combined for a total of eight scoring passes in nine games, with Vick expected to get his second straight start on Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Steelers -4.5. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE STEELERS (6-3): Roethlisberger’s favorite target continues to be Antonio Brown, who totaled 277 yards and three touchdowns over the past two games. “It starts from the second he steps on the field, really, and that’s the practice field,” Roethlisberger told reporters of Brown’s work ethic. “You see him busting his butt. How many number one receivers in the NFL are catching punts in practice and running it all the way back for a touchdown in practice?” Pittsburgh’s three-game winning streak all came at home, but the team is just 2-2 on the road.

ABOUT THE JETS (1-8): A plane dragging a banner reading “Fire John Idzik!” circled above the practice field on Wednesday and a group raised $10,000 to buy three billboards featuring a similar sentiment. Idzik’s most recent move seems to be paying off, however, as recently acquired Percy Harvin is developing into the best weapon on the New York offense after piling up 129 receiving and 88 return yards last week. Harvin can only help a passing attack ranked last in the NFL with an average of 184.4 yards. Vick at least escaped without turning the ball over while going 21-of-28 for 196 yards and a TD in a 24-10 loss at Kansas City last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell is second in the NFL with 1,144 yards from scrimmage.

2. Smith (shoulder) sat out last week and is probable for Sunday, though Vick will be the starter.

3. New York CB Darrin Walls (calf) did not practice on Wednesday and is questionable.

PREDICTION: Steelers 31, Jets 10