Steelers 19, Jets 6: Ben Roethlisberger tossed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders early in the third quarter and Shaun Suisham kicked four field goals as visiting Pittsburgh recorded its first victory of the season.

Roethlisberger completed 23-of-30 passes for 264 yards and Antonio Brown overcame a dropped pass in the end zone to reel in nine receptions for 86 yards. Tight end Heath Miller added six catches for 84 yards for the Steelers (1-4), who improved to 17-4 all-time against New York.

Rookie Geno Smith (19-for-34, 201 yards) followed up his impressive performance versus Atlanta on Monday by struggling against Pittsburgh - highlighted by a pair of interceptions at the goal line. Nick Folk made a pair of field goals to improve to 13-for-13 for the Jets (3-3), who have alternated wins and losses throughout the season.

After the teams combined to kick five field goals in the first half, Roethlisberger used play-action before connecting with a wide-open Sanders over the middle. Sanders capped Pittsburgh’s longest play of the season by somersaulting into the end zone.

Pittsburgh benefited from a trick play in the second quarter as Roethlisberger lateraled the ball to Brown, who threw across his body to Felix Jones for a 15-yard reception. The unorthodox play set up Suisham’s 33-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 6-3 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh LT Levi Brown injured his triceps during pre-game warmups, prompting Kelvin Beachum to make his first career start at the position. Brown was acquired from Arizona for a conditional draft pick on Oct. 2. ... Steelers S Ryan Clark’s interception in the third quarter was the team’s first defensive turnover this season. ... The Jets inducted former DT Marty Lyons to the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime. Lyons was a founding member of the “New York Sack Exchange” and joins Mark Gastineau, who was inducted last year.