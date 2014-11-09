Jets stifle Roethlisberger, upset Steelers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The second win of the season was two months in the making for the New York Jets. Now they get two weeks to enjoy it -- which is good for head coach Rex Ryan, who might just need all that time to remember how to celebrate and savor a victory.

“Oh man, I don’t know, but I can’t wait,” Ryan said Sunday afternoon following the Jets’ stunning 20-13 upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. “Because I tell you, when you win, everything’s better. Food’s better. I always tell the guys: Your girlfriend’s prettier. Wife’s better looking. And the beer is colder. So that’s a great feeling.”

It was a feeling the Jets (2-8) appeared as if they might never experience again during an eight-game losing streak that cost quarterback Geno Smith his job and imperiled the futures of Ryan as well as general manager John Idzik.

But the Jets avoided the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history and went into the bye week on a winning note by going back to the basics of a Ryan-coached team Sunday, when they forced four turnovers -- one more than they’d forced in the first nine games combined -- while committing none.

Quarterback Michael Vick played mistake-free ball in going 10-of-18 for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 39 yards rushing on eight carries. With an 18-yard gain in the third quarter, he became the first quarterback in history to reach 6,000 yards rushing.

A beleaguered Jets defense that had surrendered a league-high 24 passing touchdowns entering Sunday, didn’t allow Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger -- who threw six touchdown passes in each of the previous two games -- to find the end zone until the final two minutes.

“We were going to play Jets football -- we’re not intimidated by anybody, we’ve faced them all,” Ryan said, “We just played Jets football and that was good enough today.”

Safety Jaiquawn Jarrett, who started in place of benched rookie Calvin Pryor, led the defense with two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack. He entered Sunday with no interceptions or fumble recoveries and a half-sack in four NFL seasons.

“We’re trying to line up guys that we think deserve it, whether it’s in the classroom or on the practice field, in meetings,” Ryan said. “Jaiquawn is a guy that’s really dependable and he plays well.”

The Jets were already up 10-0 -- via a 23-yard field goal by kicker Nick Folk and a 67-yard touchdown pass from Vick to wide receiver T.J. Graham -- before forcing the Steelers’ first turnover.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown fumbled on the Steelers’ first play from scrimmage following Graham’s touchdown. The ball was recovered by Jarrett and the Jets extended their lead to 17-0 five plays later on a five-yard touchdown pass from Vick to tight end Jace Amaro.

The Jets didn’t need any more points after that thanks largely to Graham, who recovered a muffed punt by Brown in the second quarter, and Jarrett, who picked off Roethlisberger in the red zone in the second and third quarters.

“Probably in college,” Jarrett said with a grin when asked the last time he had a game like Sunday “It was a great feeling to finally get my first NFL interception.”

The Steelers moved inside the Jets’ 5-yard-line at the end of the third quarter, but running back Le‘Veon Bell was dragged down for a loss on third-and-one from the four and kicker Shaun Suisham -- who booted a career-long 53-yard field goal to end the first half -- missed a 23-yarder on the first play of the fourth quarter. It was the shortest miss of the season in the NFL.

Suisham kicked a 27-yard field goal midway through the fourth, but the Steelers’ recovery of the subsequent onside kick was negated by an offside penalty on wide receiver Darius Heyward-Bey. The Steelers pulled within a touchdown with 1:16 left on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to wide receiver Martavis Bryant, but the Jets recovered an onside kick and ran the clock out.

“You’re not going to win any football games minus-four in the turnover game, but that was just an element of it -- we weren’t sharp enough today for victory,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We missed a makeable field goal. We had an onside kick that we recovered (in which) we were offside. We turned the ball over four times. That produces the outcome, unfortunately for us.”

Roethlisberger finished 30-of-43 for 343 yards. Bryant had four catches for 143 yards.

NOTES: The Jets’ two longest winless streaks each spanned two seasons. They went 0-8-1 from Dec. 6, 1964, through Oct. 23, 1965, and 0-12 from Dec. 3, 1995, through Oct. 20, 1996. ... The previous career long reception for Jets WR T.J. Graham was a 51-yard grab he recorded while playing for the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 2, 2012. ... Among the Steelers’ inactives was S Troy Polamalu, who suffered a sprained knee in last Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. ... The career-long 53-yard field goal by Steelers K Shaun Suisham was just the fifth 50-yarder of his career.