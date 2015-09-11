Brady, Patriots roll past Steelers in opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A week after hammering the NFL in court, Tom Brady did the same thing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It was a pretty special night, so I was excited,” Brady said after throwing four touchdown passes, three to tight end Rob Gronkowski, while powering the New England Patriots to a 28-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the opening game of the NFL season Thursday night.

On Sept. 3, Brady had his four-game Deflategate suspension overturned by Judge Richard Berman in a Manhattan courtroom.

Brady came out for pregame jog and pumped his fist at a crowd that would chant his name on several occasions throughout the game, which was played after the Patriots unveiled their fourth Super Bowl banner. Had the suspension been upheld, the club was prepared to hoist a different banner, one with Brady’s No. 12 on it.

However, he played -- and he completed a franchise-record 19 consecutive passes, three for touchdowns, on four scoring drives. After the streak ended, Brady hit Gronkowski with a 1-yarder with 9:20 left to stem a Pittsburgh rally.

Gronkowski had his third three-TD game, making five catches for 94 yards. Wide receiver Julian Edelman finished with 11 catches for 97 yards. Both of them sat out the preseason, Edelman with an injury and Gronkowski because he just isn’t sent out for exhibitions.

After the game, Edelman called Gronkowski “a beast.”

Brady, who set an NFL record with his 161st victory with one team, finished 25 of 32 for 288 yards and his 23rd career four-touchdown game.

“I love being out there with my teammates playing,” he said, after also hearing a chant of “Where is Roger?” as a shot at absent commissioner Roger Goodell.

Tight end Scott Chandler, in his first game with the Patriots, caught a 1-yard scoring pass.

Brady was a perfect 16-for-16 on three straight drives, leading his team to a 21-3 lead 4:23 into the third quarter.

The Steelers, playing without running back Le‘Veon Bell and wide receiver Martavis Bryant (both suspended by the NFL), came back, scoring 11 consecutive points behind the arm of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the legs of running back DeAngelo Williams.

With New England’s lead cut to 21-14, Brady brought his team down the field again, starting with a 52-yard pass to Gronkowski. Brady wound up hitting running back Dion Lewis with a 19-yard pass, but Lewis, stellar in his New England debut, fumbled near the goal line. Gronkowski recovered the ball, and it initially was called a touchdown.

Upon review, the call was overturned, but Gronkowski wound up scoring anyway.

Lewis, starting in place of the suspended LeGarrette Blount, ran for 69 yards on 15 carries and had four catches for 51 yards.

Roethlisberger finished 26 of 38 for 351 yards, a last-second touchdown and one interception.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown caught nine passes for 133 yards and the late score, and tight end Heath Miller caught eight passes for 84 yards.

Williams, in his first game with the Steelers, ran for 127 on 21 carries.

Pittsburgh kicker Josh Scobee missed field goals of 44 and 46 yards in the first half.

After the game, coach Mike Tomlin was upset at a headset malfunction in the first half that piped the Patriots’ radio play-by-play into the Steelers’ headsets. New England coach Bill Belichick acknowledged the situation, saying, “It was a problem the whole game.”

Commenting about the latest controversy during a game in New England, Tomlin said, “That’s always the case. Yes. I said what I said.”

Said Belichick: “We had a lot of problems. We had to switch headphones a couple of times. The communication system wasn’t very good. We deal with that, it seems, weekly.”

NOTES: In his past four games against the Steelers, Patriots QB Tom Brady is 102 of 143 with 13 touchdown passes and no interceptions. ... Steelers rookie WR Sammie Coates, a third-round draft choice, was inactive, even with WR Martavis Bryant suspended. ... New England OL Ryan Wendell, who came off the physically unable to perform list to play in the preseason finale, was a surprise inactive, leaving free agent C David Andrews as one of two rookie starters on the offensive line with C Bryan Stork hurt. ... The Patriots were sporting a Super Bowl title patch on their jerseys. ... New England owner Robert Kraft held the new Super Bowl trophy, while former players Willie McGinest, Troy Brown and Ty Law each held one for the team’s other championship years.