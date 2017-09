S Ross Ventrone is out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury.

LB Ryan Shazier is out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

CB Ike Taylor is out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a forearm injury.

S Troy Polamalu is out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a knee injury.

S Shamarko Thomas is out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury.