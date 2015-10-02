Pittsburgh Steelers - PlayerWatch

RB Le‘Veon Bell rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in his second game of the season, and he added seven receptions for 21 yards. Bell was suspended for the first two games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, then had 62 yards on 19 attempts at St. Louis. The Ravens limited Bell to a total of 79 rushing yards in two games last season.

LB Anthony Chickillo was signed by the Steelers from their practice squad Wednesday (Sept. 30). Chickillo made the team’s initial 53-man roster before being waived on Sept. 6 and being signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on Sept. 7.

K Josh Scobee missed field goals from 49 and 41 yards in the last 2 1/2 minutes of regulation that would have pushed the Steelers’ lead to six points. Instead, the misses opened the door for Baltimore K Justin Tucker to force overtime with a 42-yard field with three left in regulation. Tucker then won it with a 52-yarder with 5:08 remaining in overtime. Acquired from Jacksonville in a trade just before the start of the regular season after K Shaun Suisham (knee) and K Garrett Hartley (hamstring) both sustained season-ending injuries, Scobee is just 6-for-10 on field-goal tries this season.

QB Michael Vick made his first start for the Steelers and completed 19 of 26 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown in a 23-20 overtime loss to Baltimore on Thursday night. He was taking the place of QB Ben Roethlisberger, who sustained a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee Sunday and is expected to miss four weeks. It was just Vick’s fourth start in the last two seasons after he replaced Geno Smith for three games with the New York Jets in 2014.

LB Lawrence Timmons had 10 solo tackles, one assist and one sack. He was limited just two solos last week at St. Louis.

WR Antonio Brown was limited to five catches and 42 yards as the Steelers simplified their game plan with Michael Vick replacing injured QB Ben Roethlisberger. That ended Brown’s NFL record streaks of 35 consecutive games with at least five receptions for 50 yards and 14 games in a row with at least seven catches.