FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Steelers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
October 25, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Steelers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CB Cortez Allen (knee) was placed on reserve/injured by the Steelers Saturday (Oct. 24).

QB/WR Tyler Murphy was signed by the Steelers from their practice squad Saturday (Oct. 24). Murphy originally joined the Steelers as a rookie free agent following the 2015 draft. He was a member of the team’s 2015 53-man roster and appeared in each of the team’s first two games of the season and caught one pass for 16 yards in Week 1 at New England. He was waived on Sept. 23 and was signed to the team’s practice squad on Sept. 24.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.