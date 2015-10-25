Pittsburgh Steelers - PlayerWatch

CB Cortez Allen (knee) was placed on reserve/injured by the Steelers Saturday (Oct. 24).

QB/WR Tyler Murphy was signed by the Steelers from their practice squad Saturday (Oct. 24). Murphy originally joined the Steelers as a rookie free agent following the 2015 draft. He was a member of the team’s 2015 53-man roster and appeared in each of the team’s first two games of the season and caught one pass for 16 yards in Week 1 at New England. He was waived on Sept. 23 and was signed to the team’s practice squad on Sept. 24.