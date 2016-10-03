FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Steelers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RB Le'Veon Bell ran 18 times for 144 yards and also had five catches for 34 yards in his first game in one year and one day.

G B.J. Finney and S Jordan Dangerfield, two undrafted free agents, were in the starting lineup Sunday.

QB Ben Roethlisberger threw touchdown passes on three consecutive passes in the first half while tossing four of his five scoring passes before halftime, and the Steelers routed the Chiefs 43-14 Sunday night.

RT Marcus Gilbert (midfoot) and LB Jarvis Jones (ankle) left during the game.

WR Antonio Brown caught two touchdown passes, giving him an NFL-leading 35 TD catches since the start of the 2013 season. Brown made four catches for 64 yards in his second multiple-TD game this season and his fifth in two seasons. His game shoes featured a tribute to the late Arnold Palmer and were inscribed "The King."

