a year ago
Pittsburgh Steelers - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
October 9, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Steelers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CB Justin Gilbert (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

FB Roosevelt Nix (back) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

LB Ryan Shazier (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.S hazier, who suffered a knee injury in last Sunday night's 43-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, did not practice all week.

CB Senquez Golson (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

WR Eli Rogers (toe) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

RT Ryan Harris has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

RT Marcus Gilbert has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Gilbert was injured in last Sunday night's 43-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

S Robert Golden (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

OL Cody Wallace (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
