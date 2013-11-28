Preview: Steelers at Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens appeared to be losing a battle to a Super Bowl hangover while the Pittsburgh Steelers merely appeared punch drunk, but the fierce rivals have each turned around their seasons to move into playoff contention. Pittsburgh goes for its fourth straight victory when it visits Baltimore on Thursday night in an AFC North clash that could have major postseasons ramifications. The Steelers edged the visiting Ravens 19-16 on Oct. 20 on a field goal as time expired.

Pittsburgh’s 0-4 start was a daunting enough obstacle to overcome, but a 55-31 shellacking at New England on Nov. 3 appeared to be the knockout blow for any playoffs hopes. The Steelers rebounded with three consecutive wins to join the Ravens in a tie for second in the division. The Ravens endured three straight losses - by a total of 11 points - before beating AFC North leader Cincinnati on Nov. 10, and they bounced back from another narrow defeat in Chicago by dominating the New York Jets on Sunday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Ravens -3. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (5-6): Pittsburgh was held under 20 points in five of its first seven games but has come alive offensively during its winning streak, averaging 29 points. Ben Roethlisberger has cut down his interceptions and thrown seven touchdowns versus one pick while being sacked only once in the three-game run after getting taken down 35 times in the first nine contests. Antonio Brown has four TDs in his last four games and became the fourth wideout in franchise history to reach 80 catches, while a rejuvenated defense is allowing an average of 16 points since the beating by New England.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (5-6): Quarterback Joe Flacco became the league’s highest-paid player after delivering a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore last season but he has already thrown a career-high 14 interceptions, including six in the past four games. Ray Rice failed to build on his season-high 131-yard performance on Nov. 17, managing only 30 yards on 16 carries Sunday to mark the seventh time he has been held to 36 yards or fewer. The defense allowed its lowest point total since December 2009 by registering three sacks, forcing three turnovers and limiting New York to 220 yards of offense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have split the last 10 meetings - with eight of them decided by three points.

2. Roethlisberger is 37-11 in his career against division opponents.

3. The Ravens have recorded a sack in 22 consecutive games, matching a franchise record.

PREDICTION: Steelers 20, Ravens 17.