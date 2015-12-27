Preview: Steelers at Ravens

Fresh off a stunning comeback victory, the surging Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to punch their ticket to the postseason when they visit the skidding Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a matchup of bitter AFC North rivals. Winners of three straight games, Pittsburgh can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Ravens and a loss by the New York Jets to New England.

The Steelers erased a 17-point deficit and scored the final 24 points in last week’s 34-27 victory over Denver, the league’s top-ranked defensive team. Pittsburgh, which has emerged victorious in 10 in a row in December, has amassed 112 points during its three-game winning streak. “If we take care of the ball, we feel like we can go up and down the field on anyone,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. Baltimore, which has lost its starting quarterback, top receiver and No. 1 running back for the season, has scored 33 points during its three-game skid.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Steelers -10. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE STEELERS (9-5): Pittsburgh set a franchise record by scoring at least 30 points in six straight games, as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,195 yards and 12 touchdowns while Antonio Brown has 64 catches for 868 yards and six TDs in that span. Martavis Bryant has 32 catches over his last five games while Markus Wheaton has three TD catches in his last four. DeAngelo Williams was limited to 26 yards by Denver but has six rushing touchdowns in his last six games while Pittsburgh’s defense is fifth against the run (89.4 yards) but 31st against the pass (279.1).

ABOUT THE RAVENS (4-10): Baltimore is deciding between three quarterbacks - Matt Schaub, Jimmy Clausen and recently signed Ryan Mallett - as the starter for Sunday and coach John Harbaugh could turn it into a game-time decision. “We’re all preparing like we’re the starter and leaving the decision up to the coaches,” said Clausen, who has started the past two games and thrown for two touchdowns versus three interceptions. While Harbaugh said he wants to see Mallett in action, whichever quarterback gets the nod will look for Kamar Aiken, who has 43 receptions over his last seven games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Roethlisberger sat out a 23-20 loss to Baltimore in Week 4.

2. Ravens LB Elvis Dumervil has eight sacks in his last nine games versus the Ravens.

3. Brown leads the league with 1,586 receiving yards and ranks second with 116 catches.

PREDICTION: Steelers 27, Ravens 13