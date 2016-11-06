Preview: Steelers at Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dropped two in a row but could get a huge lift coming off their bye week when they visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a renewal of a bitter AFC North rivalry. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has knee surgery on Oct. 17, practiced on a limited basis and could return to the lineup.

“He looked good out there today, knows what he’s supposed to do, made some good throws,” Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Todd Haley said of Roethlisberger, who was expected to miss four to six weeks. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, citing a source, reported that Roethlisberger is on track to start barring a setback. Baltimore also is coming off a bye, which came at an opportune time following a four-game losing streak by a combined 19 points. The Ravens stumbled to a 5-11 record last season but swept both meetings with the Steelers in a pair of three-point victories.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -3. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE STEELERS (4-3): Landry Jones struggled in a 27-16 loss to the Patriots, finishing 29 of 47 for 281 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Roethlisberger threw for at least three scoring passes in four of his first five starts and had nine TDs and zero picks in back-to-back wins over Kansas City and the New York Jets before he was hurt in a loss at Miami. Whoever starts at quarterback has the luxury of throwing to elite wideout Antonio Brown, who has 48 catches for 592 yards and five scores. Running back Le'Veon Bell has been outstanding since returning from his three-game suspension, leading the league with 147.2 yards from scrimmage per game.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (3-4): Quarterback Joe Flacco has struggled during the four-game skid with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions, and has only five scoring passes versus six picks on the season. "He’s still a guy that’s capable of hurting you in a lot of ways," Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. "His deep ball is exceptional. His short game, he’s getting it out as quick as he ever has. His pinpoint accuracy in small spaces in the short game is exceptional.” Wideout Steve Smith returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday for the first time since injuring his ankle on Oct. 9. Baltimore managed 11 yards rushing in a Week 7 loss at the Jets.

EXTRA POINTS

1. In the last 16 regular-season meetings between the teams, 13 have been decided by four points or fewer.

2. Ravens WR Mike Wallace, a former Steeler, had a season-high 10 receptions for 120 yards prior to the bye.

3. Brown has 39 receptions and a TD in the last five matchups against Baltimore (playoffs included).

PREDICTION: Ravens 22, Steelers 20