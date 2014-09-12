EditorsNote: updated with quote from Flacco

Ravens get back to football, pound Steelers

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens spent most of the week dealing with the fall-out from new video showing Ray Rice’s domestic violence incident, so it was a welcome reprieve to get back to playing football Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And once the game started, the Ravens did not appear the least bit distracted by the off-the-field issues.

Quarterback Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes to tight end Owen Daniels and the Baltimore defense had a dominant performance in the Ravens’ 26-6 victory over the Steelers. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh had implored his team to come up big in the prime time setting and they responded.

“The message was pretty straight forward,” Harbaugh said. “We have a football game to play. We care about our families. We care about the Rice family. I thought our guys handled it tremendously with class, with character and they responded.”

Flacco completed 21 of 29 passes for 166 yards. Wide receiver Steve Smith had another solid game with six receptions for 71 yards. Baltimore also rebounded from last week’s 23-16 loss to division foe Cincinnati.

“We’ve been through a lot together,” Flacco said. “No matter what it is, I think we’re a team that tends to group together and come together through the tough times. I never had a doubt that we wouldn’t be able to come out here and go get a win tonight.”

Related Coverage Preview: Steelers at Ravens

There had been little separation between the teams as nine of their past 10 games were decided by three points or fewer. This time, the Ravens opened an early lead and stayed in control.

“It was emotional,” Ravens linebacker Elvis Dumervil said about the past week. “It just shows the toughness and it starts up top in the organization. We have great leaders on this team. We all have faith and we believe in God in this locker room and good things happen when you believe.”

The Steelers pulled to within 10-6 on their first possession of the second half with a 43-yard field goal by Shaun Suisham.

Baltimore answered on the ensuing drive when Flacco found Daniels in the middle of the end zone for a 1-yard score. The Ravens were helped by two personal foul penalties on Steelers safeties Troy Polamalu and Mike Mitchell inside the red zone.

After Pittsburgh was forced to punt, Flacco found Smith for a 22-yard gain. Another face-mask penalty against Mitchell gave Baltimore the ball on the Pittsburgh 9-yard line. That set up a 23-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, increasing the Ravens’ lead to 20-6 with 14:11 left in the game.

“It was just tough with all the media that surrounded us this week,” Smith said. “We focused. We knew we had our backs against the wall as you can’t lose two division games to start the season and we got it done.”

Baltimore linebacker C.J. Mosley stripped Pittsburgh tight end Heath Miller on the next possession, which led to another 22-yard field goal by Tucker. The Ravens stayed aggressive and a 41-yard run by Justin Forsett midway through the fourth quarter set up Tucker’s fourth field goal and the Ravens led 26-6.

“Even though this defense is young, we have to be accountable and we have to get better,” Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward said. “I‘m confident in this team. We are going to get better.”

Baltimore avoided going 0-2 for the first time since 2005.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had trouble getting into sync with his receivers. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 217 yards with an interception.

Steelers running back Le‘Veon Bell was held to 59 yards on 11 carries.

“We just kept getting behind the chains and we can’t do that,” Roethlisberger said. “I don’t think it was horrible. You have to give them a lot of credit. They are a good defense.”

After Baltimore linebacker Daryl Smith stripped Steelers receiver Justin Brown on the opening possession, Flacco put together a 12-play, 85-yard scoring drive, capped by a 2-yard pass to Daniels for a 7-0 lead.

Flacco stayed with play-action on the Ravens’ next drive and that led to 30-yard field goal by Tucker with 8:01 left in the second quarter.

The Steelers managed to close to 10-3 late in the first half on a 25-yard field goal by Suisham.

Pittsburgh trailed in the first half despite outgaining Baltimore 183 yards to 108 yards.

“Obviously, a disappointment for us,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We turned the ball over too often. We were highly penalized, particularly on the drives they were able to manufacture and produce points. Those two things are a lethal combination.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh WR Antonio Brown left in the first quarter with a possible concussion. He was able to return after being cleared by doctors. ... Ravens CB Lardarius Webb missed his second straight game with a lower back injury. As a result, Asa Jackson got his first start of the season, but he left in the second quarter with a concussion. ... It was Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s first game in Baltimore since almost colliding with Ravens WR Jacoby Jones when he stepped onto the field during a kickoff last year. Tomlin received a $100,000 fine for interfering with the play.