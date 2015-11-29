Preview: Steelers at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have a chance to beat an opponent with a winning record for the first time this season when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a matchup of teams jockeying for playoff position. The reigning two-time NFC champion Seahawks are 5-5 despite holding a lead in the fourth quarter of every game this season.

The Steelers are in better shape in the AFC and still have a shot to catch Cincinnati in the NFC North, trailing by two games with six to play. “We’re in the thick of things,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. “We’re not where we want to be. It could be better. It could be worse.” Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been dealing with a mid-foot sprain but said the bye week helped to alleviate the swelling. The teams have met only once since the Steelers defeated Seattle in Super Bowl XL.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Seahawks -3.5. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE STEELERS (6-4): After being held to 23 points in back-to-back defeats to Kansas City and Cincinnati, Pittsburgh erupted for 68 points in consecutive wins over Oakland and Cleveland prior to its bye. Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who led the league in yards (1,698) and catches (129) in 2014, has 27 catches for 423 yards and two touchdowns in the past two games while fellow wideout Martavis Bryant had six receptions for 178 yards and a TD in a 30-9 win over Cleveland on Nov. 15. The Steelers’ defense ranks fifth in the league in points (19.1) and rushing yards (93.0) allowed.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (5-5): Running back Marshawn Lynch underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a sports hernia and is expected to miss a month, but Seattle has an able replacement in rookie Thomas Rawls, a Lynch clone who rolled up 209 yards rushing in last week’s 29-13 win over San Francisco. Quarterback Russell Wilson has had an up-and-down season but is coming off his best game, throwing for three touchdowns last week, including a pair to rookie wideout Tyler Lockett. Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril have 6.5 sacks apiece for a defense that ranks second in yards allowed (303.6).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pittsburgh is 3-0 against the NFC West this season.

2. Wilson is 6-0 at home against AFC opponents.

3. Bryant has 13 touchdown catches in 15 career games for the Steelers.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 23, Steelers 20