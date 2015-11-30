Wilson, Seahawks outlast Steelers

SEATTLE -- Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did his part to keep the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game Sunday afternoon, throwing for 456 yards against Seattle’s vaunted defense, but in the end he could only watch as the Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished the deal.

Wilson’s fifth touchdown pass of the day, an 80-yarder to Doug Baldwin, finished off Roethlisberger and the Steelers with 2:01 remaining as the Seahawks outlasted Pittsburgh 39-30.

Wilson passed for a season-high 345 yards as Seattle (6-5) got three touchdowns from Baldwin and two from fellow receiver Jermaine Kearse.

“You could just see it in (Wilson‘s) eyes that he had that killer instinct,” Kearse said of Seattle’s quarterback, who completed 21 of 30 passes. “He was going to do whatever it takes. That’s Russell Wilson: whenever his back’s against the wall, he plays his best.”

Roethlisberger had a chance to be the hero with the Steelers (6-5) driving in the final minutes and trailing by five points. He led Pittsburgh to the Seattle 4-yard line with three minutes remaining, but coach Mike Tomlin opted to kick a field goal rather than go for the go-ahead touchdown.

“We just needed to get a stop, and I felt confidently we could do it,” Tomlin said of settling for the field goal late in a five-point game. “Obviously, we didn‘t. Those are the choices you make in a football game.”

After Chris Boswell hit the field goal to cut Seattle’s lead to 32-30, Roethlisberger watched as Wilson hit Baldwin on the game-breaking play. The quarterback was then led into the locker room, here he underwent concussion protocol while Pittsburgh backup Landry Jones led the Steelers’ final offensive drive.

The Seahawks lost Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham for the season, as he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee and will require surgery, coach Pete Carroll said after the game. Graham injured his right knee while reaching back for a ball in the end zone and had to be taken off the field on a cart with 13:36 remaining.

“Obviously, to lose him really hurts,” Wilson said.

Seattle’s Baldwin caught six passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns, while Kearse added four receptions for 47 yards and a pair of scores.

Pittsburgh receiver Markus Wheaton had nine receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown on an afternoon when the Seahawks used Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman to shadow leading receiver Antonio Brown. Sherman had one interception -- and another that didn’t count in the standings on a failed two-point conversion -- while Brown caught six passes for 51 yards.

“I don’t guard small receivers well, so I don’t know what I did well,” Sherman said when asked about his defense on Brown. “That’s my biggest weakness.”

The Seahawks officially had four interceptions, matching their total from the first 10 games of the season. Three of Seattle’s first four touchdowns came after interceptions, then safety Kam Chancellor clinched the win when he picked off a Jones pass with 1:37 remaining.

“Sometimes it bounces your way,” Sherman said, “sometimes it doesn‘t.”

Pittsburgh’s Roethlisberger went 36 for 55 with a touchdown and two interceptions. Backup Jones, who took a shotgun snap on a play that started out of field-goal formation and took the field for the Steelers’ final drive while Roethlisberger underwent concussion tests, threw two interceptions.

Pittsburgh (6-5) had 538 total yards of offense in the loss.

“It was two teams fighting tooth-and-nail,” Tomlin said. “They made more of the necessary plays to deserve the victory.”

The Seahawks took their first lead of the second half shortly after the Graham injury, when Wilson hit Kearse for the receiver’s second touchdown reception of the game, a 9-yarder that put Seattle up 26-21 with 12:17 remaining.

Thirty-seven seconds later, Roethlisberger connected with Wheaton on a 69-yard touchdown pass as the Steelers regain the lead, 27-26.

Seattle came right back down the field to score on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Baldwin. The Seahawks failed on a two-point conversion try, their third missed conversion of the game, and led 32-27, with 8:12 remaining.

In a span of 4 minutes, 5 seconds, the two teams combined for three touchdowns in the fourth.

Pittsburgh cut the deficit to two points, at 32-30, on a Boswell field goal with 3:00 remaining.

After the Steelers forced Seattle into a third-and-10 situation with just over two minutes remaining, Wilson hit Baldwin on a short crossing pattern at the Seahawks’ 25-yard line. Baldwin broke an attempted tackle from Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell and sprinted down the sideline the rest of the way, putting the game out of reach.

A third-quarter interception by Seattle defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin set up a Thomas Rawls touchdown as the Seahawks cut the deficit to 21-20 with three minutes left in the third quarter, then Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward blocked the extra point to keep Pittsburgh in front.

The Steelers used a 74-second touchdown drive near the end of the first half to take an 18-14 lead going into the halftime. DeAngelo Williams’s 6-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining capped off a wild second quarter that saw the two teams combine for 29 points while the lead changed four times.

NOTES: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger left the field with two minutes remaining to undergo tests under the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was not made available to the media after the game, and Tomlin did not know the results of the test. “We’ll see,” he said about a half hour after the game ended. ... Steelers LB Ryan Shazier came out of the game with a concussion midway through the second quarter. He did not return. ... Seahawks CB Cary Williams, who had played in 81 consecutive games, was not in uniform as a healthy scratch for the game. Williams was benched after starting the Seahawks’ first 10 games this season. ... Seattle FB Will Tukuafu and DT Demarcus Dobbs suffered first-half concussions and did not play in the second half.