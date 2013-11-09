Pittsburgh Steelers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - INSIDE SLANT

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 and embarking on the second half of their 2013 season knowing they are more than just out of the playoff picture - they are not competitive on a weekly basis.

Consider that the New England Patriots dropped 55 points on them, by far their most this year and the most ever against the Steelers. The previous week, the Oakland Raiders’ Terrelle Pryor set an NFL record by running 93 yards for a touchdown against them, the longest in league history by a quarterback. The only win by the Minnesota Vikings through Week 9 came against the Steelers. The Tennessee Titans held Pittsburgh to nine points - the fewest ever scored by the Steelers in Heinz Field.

The Steelers have little to be proud about entering Sunday’s game against the 3-6 Buffalo Bills. Coach Mike Tomlin threatened his players with their jobs for the second time in a month on Sunday, then took it back on Tuesday. He yanked the NFL’s leader in receptions, Antonio Brown, from the game late Sunday because he ran the wrong way and caused an interception.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on record pace with 31 sacks absorbed at the halfway point. The Steelers’ once impenetrable defense ranks 31st against the run and their own ground game ranks 28th while on pace for their worst rushing total since they set the franchise-low mark with 1,092 yards in the 14-game season of 1966. They have rushed for just 589 yards through eight games.

“We’re a group that still believes some good football is ahead of us,” said Tomlin. “We also acknowledge that we’re a group that needs to improve.”

The Steelers are 2-6 for the third time this century. They turned that into a 6-10 record in 2003 and 8-8 in 2006, which was Bill Cowher’s last season as their coach. The franchise’s worst record since the 1970 NFL merger was 5-11 in 1988 under coach Chuck Noll.

“We have to go out here and win every game,” linebacker LaMarr Woodley said. “Ever since we put ourselves in that 0-4 situation (to start the season), we have to go out here and win football games.”

The Steelers have been saying that for weeks, but with half the season left, they seem to be playing more for their dignity than any fantasy about earning a playoff spot.

SERIES HISTORY: 21st regular-season meeting. Steelers lead series, 12-8, including a 7-1 record in Pittsburgh. Buffalo last won a regular-season game in Pittsburgh in 1975, when the Steelers went on to win their second Super Bowl. Buffalo did beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the 1992 playoffs. The Steelers are 2-1 in the postseason against the Bills. They last played in 2010, a 19-16 Steelers overtime win in Buffalo.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Linebacker Sean Spence was kept on the physically unable to perform list, ending his second straight season without being active. His left knee was badly damaged in the fourth preseason game as a rookie in 2012 after being selected in the third round. He opened this season on PUP.

The Steelers started his 21-day clock to practice three weeks ago but he also incurred a hand injury that required surgery.

-- Buffalo’s two starting guards came through Pittsburgh. Doug Legursky and Kraig Urbik both were cut by the Steelers before they joined the Bills.

-- Guard David DeCastro played with Miami Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin at Stanford and reached out to him after his former teammate left the Dolphins last week amid reports of bullying by teammates.

“I just called him to make sure he’s all right,” DeCastro said. “I could care less about football. I wanted to make sure he’s ok as a person. And he is.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 32 -- Roster moves the Steelers have made since they formulated their original 53 after the final preseason game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a Hall of Famer and more so as a person than a football coach. What people say about him in the media doesn’t matter.” - Ryan Clark on 76-year-old defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, after the Steelers allowed more points, 55, than at any time in their history against New England last week.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY WATCH

--CB Ike Taylor (concussion) cleared the league’s protocol program and was listed as probable after practicing Friday.

--LB Vince Williams (concussion) cleared the league’s protocol program and was listed as probable after practicing Friday.

--G David DeCastro, who missed the game against New England last week with an ankle injury, returned to practice on a fulltime basis this week and is listed as probable.

--OT Mike Adams (ribs) is listed as questionable.

--OT Marcus Gilbert (ankle) is listed as questionable.

--WR Markus Wheaton, who missed the past four games with a broken pinky, returned to practice on a fulltime basis and likely will suit up on Sunday as their fourth receiver.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Antonio Brown leads the NFL with 61 receptions, which is six more than any Steelers player has had through the first half of the season in franchise history.

GAME PLAN: The Steelers would like to do what the Bills have been able to do, run the ball. They need to take some pressure off Ben Roethlisberger, who has been sacked 31 times. They’ll try, but they’ve been forced to go to the air because of their failures on the ground.

On defense, they want to stop the run, they really do, but they just haven’t been able to. Shockingly, the Steelers rank 31st in defending the run. Look for them to stack the box on Sunday.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Bills RBs Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller and Buffalo’s No. 7-ranked ground game vs. Steelers NT Steve McLendon and the Steelers’ No. 31 rush defense.

--Bills DE Mario Williams and his 11 sacks vs. outmanned Steelers LT Kelvin Beachum, who will get help from his tight ends.