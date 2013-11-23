Pittsburgh Steelers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - INSIDE SLANT

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ran the most extensive number of no-huddle plays in his 10-year career in helping the Pittsburgh Steelers come back to beat Detroit 37-27 last week.

It does not mean the Steelers will use more no-huddle offense this Sunday against Cleveland, coach Mike Tomlin said.

Roethlisberger has implored three different offensive coordinators to use more no-huddle, which he used in college and would love to use more in the pros. Each has had his own reasons for not doing so.

But Todd Haley unleashed Roethlisberger and the no-huddle from the get-go last Sunday and it worked. Why not do it more against the Browns?

“We have a certain scripted set of questions that we ask, if you will, if we choose to employ it as a weapon,” Tomlin explained. “If enough things are favorable for us, then obviously it’s something we’ll consider, work on, prepare and utilize.”

Tomlin said while certain circumstances can be favorable to running the no-huddle, others work against it.

“You’ve also got to understand that you’re not going to be very multiple. There is limited communication when you’re snapping the football and not huddling to communicate. There are audio things to be concerned about, quite frankly.”

Tomlin said that TV’s encroachment on the game has hurt offenses that use the no-huddle extensively because the sound of a quarterback calling out plays at the line of scrimmage can easily be picked up by future opponents.

“Technology has changed the way that that is viewed. Television copy of no-huddle offenses has a lot of information on their video. It’s something that has been going on in football for a number of years, so you’ve got to be very cautious about employing it, how much you employ it, how you change your verbal communication - there are a lot of things that are capable of limiting your ability to run no-huddle besides your willingness or your desire to.”

So don’t look for the Steelers to commit to the no-huddle offense fulltime. There’s also the matter of Todd Haley’s reluctance to cede control of the play-calling to Roethlisberger.

SERIES HISTORY: 121st regular-season meeting, Steelers lead series, 63-57. The Browns own a 36-24 record in Cleveland. The Steelers also are 2-0 in the post-season against the Browns, both games in Pittsburgh. The Steelers lost in Cleveland last year and in 2009. Those are their only losses to the Browns in the past 19 games. They are 11-3 in the stadium opened in Cleveland in 1999.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s 367-yard performance against the Detroit Lions broke an 8-game personal losing streak when he topped 300 yards, back to 2011.

Roethlisberger’s record against the Browns is 15-1.

--The Steelers had 7,500 no-shows last Sunday at Heinz Field and their 60,753 average would be their lowest since 2003, when that team went 6-10.

BY THE NUMBERS: 18 --- Consecutive games in which the Steelers have not had a 100-yard rusher.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think if you die, you die with your boots on.” - Mike Tomlin on making aggressive decisions during games.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--LB LaMarr Woodley (calf) was listed as questionable after taking part in limited practice Friday. He missed last week’s game.

--DE Brett Keisel (foot) returned to limited practice Friday and was listed as questionable.

--G Ramon Foster (ankle) was listed as probable after practicing fully for two days.

--C Fernando Velasco (knee) was listed as probable after practicing fully for two days.

GAME PLAN: The Steelers could come out throwing again this week because of their success doing so last Sunday against Detroit. Like the Lions, the Browns have a good run defense and the Steelers have not been able to run against anyone. On defense, the Steelers hope to force Jason Campbell to throw and force him to make mistakes.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Browns OLB Paul Kruger vs. Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert. Kruger gave the Steelers fits when he played in Baltimore.

--Browns TE Jordan Cameron, who leads them with 56 receptions, vs. Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons, their leading tackler.