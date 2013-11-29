Pittsburgh Steelers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - INSIDE SLANT

History suggested the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers would play another nail-biter on Thanksgiving night.

The fierce AFC North rivals followed the script.

Justin Tucker kicked five field goals, and the Ravens held on for a 22-20 win when the Steelers missed a potential game-tying two-point conversion with 1:06 remaining.

Quarterback Joe Flacco completed 24 of 35 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown, leading the Ravens (6-6) to their second win in a row. Baltimore moved within 1 1/2 games of AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers (5-7) saw their three-game winning streak end and will also be evaluating a few injuries.

Ten of the past 12 meetings between Baltimore and Pittsburgh were decided by three points or fewer.

“It’s not over when we play the Steelers, it’s never over when they play the Ravens,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s why these games are so great.”

Leading 10-0 at halftime, the Ravens opened the second half with three consecutive scoring drives. Each ended with a field goal from Tucker, who extended his streak to 27 straight, including nine the past two weeks.

After Tucker’s 48-yard field goal extended Baltimore’s lead to eight points with 5:37 remaining, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger drove the Steelers 79 yards for a score. Wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger on fourth down.

On the two-point attempt, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was unable to haul in Roethlisberger’s pass on the left side of the end zone.

Now the Steelers likely must win their remaining four regular-season games to capture one of the AFC’s wild-card playoff berths.

”We’ll assess it tomorrow,“ Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said when asked about his team’s postseason chances. ”Tonight we’ll accept responsibility for not doing enough.

Roethlisberger finished 28 of 44 for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

“Joe (Flacco) and I talked about it out there at the end,” Roethlisberger said of the close-game frequency between the teams. “Neither one of us can seem to put it away when we play. It’s a great rivalry.”

Each teams converted over half of its third-down plays.

“We had drives, we extended drives,” Harbaugh said after his team finished 10 of 17 on third down. “We didn’t always finish them like we wanted to with (touchdowns), but we got points. That was probably the difference in the game.”

That and the right-footed accuracy of Tucker, who earlier in the day was selected the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

“What more can you say,” Harbaugh said. “He’s gotten every accolade, and it’s been well deserved.”

All of Tucker’s field goals were from 34 yards and beyond, including a 38-yarder in the third quarter set up by Jacoby Jones’ 73-yard kickoff return. Replays showed Tomlin lingered in the white strip along the sideline, scooting away at the last second but perhaps causing Jones to veer off his straight line.

“Mike Tomlin stopped us one time,” Flacco cracked.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith caught six passes for 93 yards, including the Ravens’ lone touchdown, a 7-yard reception in the first quarter.

Steelers running back Le‘Veon Bell rushed 16 times for 73 yards, and scored a 1-yard touchdown with 9:32 remaining, cutting the Ravens’ lead to 19-14. The rookie left the game with a possible concussion on Pittsburgh’s final drive. Bell took a violent hit that dislodged his helmet as he attempted to score from the 1-yard line.

The play was originally ruled a touchdown, but the officials overturned the call after determining Bell’s helmet came off before the ball crossed the goal line.

Smith had three receptions on Baltimore’s opening drive, including a 54-yard bomb to the Steelers’ 1-yard line. After the Ravens lost 6 yards on the next two plays, Flacco found Smith open in the middle of the end zone for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh’s best chance for first-half points came when kicker Shaun Suisham lined up for a 50-yard field-goal attempt midway through the second quarter.

Timing issues led to the Ravens tackling Suisham for a 12-yard loss.

Taking over on their 44-yard line, the defending Super Bowl champions moved into Pittsburgh territory, leading to Tucker’s 43-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 3:06 remaining before halftime.

During the drive, Steelers linebacker Jason Worilds sacked Flacco and forced a fumble, but the Ravens recovered the ball.

“I feel like we’re getting there,” Harbaugh said. “You need to prove it every week.”

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - NOTES, QUOTES

--OLB LaMarr Woodley (calf) missed his third consecutive game.

--QB Ben Roethlisberger’s road record against AFC North opponents fell to 18-6.

--The Steelers open a two-game home stand on Dec. 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

QUOTE TO NOTE” “The official said twice it was confirmed and then they had to go back and check because the helmet came off. It’s definitely a whirlwind kind of emotion of what plays to call next. It was a lot of running back and forth to the sideline.” -- Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger after an apparent Le‘Veon Bell touchdown was reversed when the running back’s helmet flew off before crossing the goal line in the final minutes.

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

What we learned:

The offensive line entered Week 13 having allowed 37 sacks, but only one in the previous two games. Keeping Ben Roethlisberger upright remains a quintessential goal and one Pittsburgh accomplished against a Ravens defense that had recorded at least one sack in 22 straight game. That run ended as Baltimore never could put down Roethlisberger, who helped his own cause with deft footwork including on his lone touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

Running back Le‘Veon Bell supplied the Steelers with one touchdown and 136 total yards, including 73 on the ground and 63 on six receptions. It appeared the rookie scored for a second time inside the final two minutes, but his helmet flew off violently before crossing the goal line. Upon further review, the officials reversed the call. Replays showed the back of Bell’s helmet-less head whack against the Ravens Stadium. He left the game for concussion testing.

“I knew right away,” Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said of Bell’s injury. “You could tell the arms went into a locked position. You start instantly praying and thinking about him.”