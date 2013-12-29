Pittsburgh Steelers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - INSIDE SLANT

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision-makers will have a lot confronting them in the offseason, but not many important ones will have to be made on offense.

The Steelers’ offense is sizzling behind what may be Ben Roethlisberger’s best season, all things considered. The season began disastrously with a crippled offense and records of 0-4 and 2-6, amidst stories that the quarterback wanted to be traded and a number of coaches on offense would be fired.

But the Steelers rebounded and carry a 7-8 record into their regular-season finale Sunday at home against the Cleveland Browns with playoff hopes, albeit faint, alive. It has been the offense that has revived them.

Pittsburgh began the year without its 2012 MVP, tight end Heath Miller, without the rookie halfback it wanted to build the ground game around, Le‘Veon Bell, and then lost Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey for the year with an ACL injury on the first series of the season.

The Steelers were a mess. But they responded by getting better and then dominating some teams, including the Green Bay Packers in a 38-31 win on the road last Sunday.

That offense will require no retooling and only minor tinkering after the season. They will likely lose wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and will have to draft or sign another wide receiver. What they need after that is merely depth because they appear to be set in their line, at tight end, at running back and, of course, quarterback.

Their defense will require much more thought. They will have to decide whether to sign linebacker Jason Worilds and cut loose linebacker LaMarr Woodley, or lose Worilds to free agency and hope Woodley can have a healthy 2014 after three injury-plagued seasons.

Other decisions will have to be made on aging defensive end Brett Keisel, safeties Troy Polamalu and Ryan Clark and cornerback Ike Taylor. They also may lose defensive end Ziggy Hood, whose contract is up and they have little depth at the position. They need to add a nose tackle and find safeties and at least one cornerback.

It will be a busy offseason for the Steelers - and also a longer one because for the second straight year it appears they will not make the playoffs.

SERIES HISTORY: 122nd meeting, Steelers lead series that began in 1950, 64-57, including by 39-21 in Pittsburgh, where the Browns last won a game in 2003, their only victory at Heinz Field, which opened in 2001. The Steelers also are 2-0 in the playoffs. This will be the fourth consecutive season the two teams will meet in the 16th game. The Steelers beat the Brown 27-11 in Cleveland Nov. 24.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (2)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Antonio Brown, WR/PR, 2

Troy Polamalu, Strong Safety, 8

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (vs. CLE)

Clinches a playoff spot with:

1) PIT win + MIA loss + BAL loss + SD loss

-- Teammates elected wide receiver Antonio Brown as their MVP for the second time in three seasons and left Ben Roethlisberger a runner up again. Roethlisberger has won the award once, in 2009. Brown did set the team standard with 1,412 yards this season, breaking Yancey Thigpen’s 16-year-old record. He has 101 receptions and eight touchdowns.

-- Ben Roethlisberger’s record as a starter of 94-47 (.667) is the third-best among active quarterbacks in the NFL who have started at least 50 games. Tom Brady leads with 146-43 (.772) and Peyton Manning is second with 166-72 (.697). Roethlisberger was the fifth-fastest to get to 90 wins (135 games), the second Steelers quarter back to do so. Terry Bradshaw did it in 129 games.

Roethlisberger needs 247 yards passing to break his own team record of 4,328 yards set in 2009. He owns four of the team’s five seasons in passing yards, two over 4,000.

BY THE NUMBERS: 16-1 - Ohio native Ben Roethlisberger’s record as a starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns.

QUOTE TO NOTE: I still feel like my best football is ahead of me.” - 31-year-old QB Ben Roethlisberger.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

-- G David DeCastro (back) missed practice on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday, so his issue is getting worse. Guy Whimper will start if he cannot play.

-- WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee, meniscus) did not practice for the second straight day. Sanders left Sunday’s game in Green Bay with the injury and his status is uncertain.

-- WR Markus Wheaton (broken finger) went through a full practice for the second day and would make his second NFL start if Emmanuel Sanders does not go.

-- LB Jason Worilds (abdomen) did not practice for the second straight day.

GAME PLAN:

The Steelers were unable to run on the Browns a month ago with just 85 yards and a 2.5-yard average per carry. But they do want to run and Le‘Veon Bell has been getting better at it and is coming off his best game with 124 yards against Green Bay. Nevertheless, they will pass to set up the run.

On defense, they will play a little more containment against Jason Campbell, although he ran only once against them after replacing Brandon Weeden during the game in Pittsburgh.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Browbs WR Josh Gordon, who has 1,564 yards receiving, vs. Steelers CB Ike Taylor, who often covers the opponent’s top receiver -- Gordon caught 14 passes for 237 yards working primarily against Taylor on Nov. 24.

--Browns NT Phil Taylor vs. Steelers No. 3 center Cody Wallace, starting because the two in front of him, Maurkice Pouncey and Fernando Velasco, are on injured reserve.