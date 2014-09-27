Pittsburgh Steelers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - INSIDE SLANT

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making over their defense after losing three starters to injuries in Carolina last week. They are lucky they enter the soft underbelly of their schedule because over the next three games they play teams with a combined 1-8 record.

They start with Tampa Bay (0-3) at home Sunday, travel to Jacksonville (0-3) and Cleveland (1-2) before playing Houston (2-1).

They were so desperate at outside linebacker that they re-signed James Harrison, once a great player for them, a Super Bowl hero and 2008 NFL defensive player of the year. But at 36, what does he have left?

He won’t start, at least not unless Arthur Moats shows he cannot handle it. Moats looked good, though, when he replaced the injured Jarvis Jones at right outside linebacker - Harrison’s old spot - against Carolina. Jones was placed on the injured reserve/recall list so he must sit out at least the next eight games (the Steelers bye comes Nov. 23).

Sean Spence will replace rookie Ryan Shazier as the mack inside linebacker. Shazier will miss 2-3 weeks with a sprained right MCL. William Gay will start in place of right cornerback Ike Taylor, who had surgery to insert a metal plate to help heal the compound fracture in his right forearm. He is out indefinitely, but the team will carry him for now on its 53-man roster.

The Steelers defense played well in Carolina, especially in stopping the run, which they will have to show they can do against a Tampa offense averaging 5 yards a carry. And, as the Steelers defense again regroups, does it bring more urgency to the offense to crank out more points?

“Well, yes and no,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “We always want to have that urgency. We always want to put 30 points on the board and dominate on offense. Is there going to be a little more of it this week and probably the next couple of weeks because of injuries? Probably, but we have to be careful not to get caught up in trying to do too much to protect our defense because our defense will be fine. We have guys that can make plays. So we just have to keep doing what we want to do and continue doing what our goals are.”

Some believe the Steelers defense might actually be better off in the short run without Jones and Shazier, their top two draft picks the past two years. Jones was not setting the edge the way Dick LeBeau likes his outside linebackers to do and he may have been rushed into the lineup sooner than LeBeau prefers - he prefers they serve an apprenticeship of a year or two before they move in.

Same thing with Shazier, the first rookie to start an opener on defense since linebacker Kendrell Bell in 2001.

“No matter who’s playing, Coach Tomlin always preaches the standard is the standard and that’s what we have to do,” Spence said.

SERIES HISTORY: 10th regular-season meeting. Steelers lead series that began in 1976 with the arrival of the expansion Bucs 8-1, including 3-0 at home. The Steelers have a four-game winning streak against the Bucs, including their most recent game, 38-13 in Tampa Sept. 26, 2010.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Linebacker James Harrison went through his first practice 10 pounds heavier than the last one he went through in Cincinnati in the 2013 season but said he will eventually lose that weight. He signed a one-year contract at the veteran minimum Tuesday.

“The only thing I really missed was the teammates, the camaraderie, the guys,” Harrison said. “I can’t say I really missed the game itself.”

--Mike Tomlin, after watching defensive end Cam Heyward knock coach and former linebacker Joey Porter off his feet when they tried to do a chest bump on the sideline in Carolina: “It was pretty funny. I think Joey is figuring out that his playing days are behind him. We won’t be signing Joey.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 200 - Snaps Troy Polamalu has played this season, their only defensive player involved in every play. He also was their only defender who played every snap in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If it weren’t for Keisel, Ike and Troy, I would not have signed back.” - Linebacker James Harrison, crediting teammates Brett Keisel, Ike Taylor and Troy Polamalu for convincing him to sign back with the Steelers this week.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--Out: DE Larry English (hamstring), LB Mason Foster (shoulder)

--Doubtful: QB Josh McCown (right thumb)

--Questionable: DE Michael Johnson (ankle)

--Probable: DE William Gholston (shoulder), WR Vincent Jackson (wrist), RB Doug Martin (knee), DT Gerald McCoy (hand), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ankle)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--Out: LB Ryan Shazier (knee), CB Ivan Taylor (forearm)

--Questionable: G Ramon Foster (ankle)

--Probable: RB Dri Archer (ankle), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (illness), DE Brett Keisel (not injury related), TE Heath Miller (not injury related), S Troy Polamalu (not injury related), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related)

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Ben Roethlisberger needs 117 yards passing to reach 35,000 and become only the 12th quarterback in NFL history to do so with one team. He showed up on the injury list with a non-football related issue and was listed Friday as probable.

--LB Sean Spence likely will make his first NFL start on Sunday, continuing a remarkable comeback from reconstructive knee surgery in the preseason of his rookie year in 2012. He did not return to play until this season.

--RB/WR Dri Archer, who has not played since the second quarter of the season, went through a full practice on Wednesday and was listed Friday as probable.

--LB Arthur Moats will make his first start at right outside linebacker for the Steelers. He recorded his first sack since 2011 last Sunday when he replaced the injured Jarvis Jones.

--G Ramon Foster, who missed the third game with a sprained ankle, returned to a full practice on Wednesday and was listed Friday as probable.

GAME PLAN: It worked so well last week, that the Steelers would love to run the ball again on Sunday and mix in the pass as much as necessary. The no huddle should again be a big tool in the arsenal, especially at home. On defense, they will try to stop Bobby Rainey first. Even though they did well at Carolina, their run-stopping has not been good going back to 2013.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Buccaneers rookie WR Mike Evans, who is 6-5 and leads the Bucs with 13 receptions, vs. Steelers CBs minus Ike Taylor -- 5-10 William Gay replaces Taylor.

--Steelers RB Le‘Veon Bell, who leads the AFC in rushing, vs. a Buccaneers defense allowing just 3.8 yards per carry.