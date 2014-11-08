Pittsburgh Steelers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - INSIDE SLANT

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak that boosted them back into playoff contention at 6-3 was built at home on the arm of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and an opportunistic defense that suddenly has rediscovered the turnover.

Now they go on the road to play the 1-8 New York Jets, and the Steelers’ record playing some of the bottom feeders of the NFL lately has not been a good one.

Coach Mike Tomlin addressed that issue quickly this week and expressed some concern that his team might have a letdown against the Jets. He has seen it before, especially after a big win against bitter rival Baltimore in primetime.

“I think that’s one of the things that we have to, quite frankly, guard against - winning an emotional game like that (against division rival Baltimore) and having the ability to move forward individually and collectively to the next challenge will define us,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers are the only team to lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, and that came at home.

Roethlisberger has thrown for an NFL-record 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions over the past two weeks, including 862 yards. He has 22 touchdowns and only three interceptions this season.

The Steelers defense has allowed plenty of yards passing but it has made up for it with timely turnovers. A fumble and an interception in the second quarter last week helped turn a 7-0 Baltimore lead into 14-7 Pittsburgh advantage. The Steelers have 10 turnovers in the past five games after just three in the first four.

“We really want to strive to get these turnovers,” defensive end Cam Heyward said, “whether it’s short fields or just getting off the field in critical situations, it’s huge for both offense and defense.”

The Jets know the feeling. They have forced only three turnovers all season, something Tomlin pointed out as a reason they are 1-8 even though they have better talent than the record.

New York’s running game, particularly adding Michael Vick at quarterback, can produce an upset. The Steelers have struggled against good running teams for quite some time and allowed 191 in the opener against Cleveland and then 158 to the Browns in their most recent loss. Baltimore gouged them for 157 in their first meeting.

The Steelers no longer are the run-stoppers of old and can be had. Forget their No. 11 ranking in rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL. Teams haven’t tried much lately as they needed to catch up by throwing the ball. Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the NFL by allowing 4.4 yards per rush.

The Steelers also have had trouble down through the years against Vick, although it was quite some time ago when he played in Atlanta.

“We have a lot of things to get ready for in regards to some of the changes that they are going through on offense,” Tomlin said. “Vick is playing quarterback now. You know what he brings. He has some serious mobility. He is able to do some things by ad-libbing as plays break down or the pocket breaks down that creates issues that may affect the menu in terms of what you desire to do.”

SERIES HISTORY: 22nd regular-season meeting. Steelers series, 17-4 in a series that began in 1970 when Pittsburgh joined the American Football Conference in the NFL merger with the AFL. The Steelers are 10-3 at the Jets, including a 19-6 victory last season. The Steelers also have won both postseason games the teams have played.

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who usually wears a baseball cap along the sidelines, was hatless the past two weeks when Ben Roethlisberger threw for an NFL-record 12 touchdown passes, six in each game.

“He’s got a little gel in his hair now,” Roethlisberger said, laughing. “He won’t have one on this week, I‘m sure.”

--Jets coach Rex Ryan talked about the play of two veteran Steelers defenders, linebacker James Harrison and end Brett Keisel, both 36, along with two other vets who will not play against his team this week, safety Troy Polamalu and cornerback Ike Taylor.

“The thing that I love about them is that they are smart, instinctive and tough asses, all those guys,” Ryan said. “That makes up the Steeler team.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 5 - Touchdown catches by rookie Martavis Bryant the past three games, the most in the NFL during that period.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are no homecoming games. There are no 1-AA opponents, if you will, in the NFL.” -- Mike Tomlin, on playing the 1-8 New York Jets.

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report:

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--Out: S Troy Polamalu (knee), LB Ryan Shazier (ankle), CB Ivan Taylor (forearm), S Shamarko Thomas (hamstring), S Ross Ventrone (hamstring)

--Probable: DE Cameron Heyward (not injury related), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (hamstring), DE Brett Keisel (not injury related), TE Heath Miller (not injury related), S Michael Mitchell (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), LB Jason Worilds (abdomen)

NEW YORK JETS

--Out: CB Darrin Walls (calf)

--Probable: T Oday Aboushi (shoulder), LB Antwan Barnes (knee), G Willie Colon (knee), T Breno Giacomini (illness), LB David Harris (shoulder), WR Percy Harvin (heel), RB Chris Johnson (ankle), WR Jeremy Kerley (not injury related), C Nick Mangold (shoulder), LB Trevor Reilly (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (illness), WR Greg Salas (wrist), QB Geno Smith (right shoulder), QB Michael Vick (foot), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (illness)

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Jason Worilds, who did not practice Wednesday because of an abdominal problem, returned to a full practice Thursday and will start on Sunday.

--CB Ike Taylor was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday as he prepares to return from a broken right forearm suffered in the third game. He will not play this week, however.

--SS Will Allen, cut by the Cowboys during the 2013 season after he left the Steelers as a free agent, will start for the injured Troy Polamalu Sunday. Allen re-signed with the Steelers after the Cowboys cut him.

--S Troy Polamalu, the only Steelers defender to play every snap last season, will miss his first game Sunday because of a knee sprain. Will Allen will start in his place.

--LB Ryan Shazier, who became the first defender to start an opener for the Steelers since 2001, will miss his fifth game in the past seven. He started the previous two games after returning from a knee sprain. He now has a sprained ankle.

--S Shamarko Thomas (hamstring) will not play on Sunday.

GAME PLAN: On defense, the Steelers want to stop the No. 3 running game in the NFL. Pittsburgh ranks 25th on defense in yards allowed per run and gave up more than 150 yards three times and 132 as recently as Oct. 20 against Houston.

On offense, they will go with the hot hand that is Ben Roethlisberger, but not before testing the waters on the ground with Le‘Veon Bell. That porous Jets secondary, though, is mighty tempting for a quarterback who has thrown a record 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions over the past two games.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Jets RB Chris Ivory, who averages 4.6 yards per rush, vs. a Steelers defense that has been shaky against the run the past two seasons.

--Jets WR Percy Harvin vs. a Steelers secondary that has been banged up and is now three-fourths different than the one that started the season.