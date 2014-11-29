Pittsburgh Steelers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - INSIDE SLANT

With the logjam in the AFC North division, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to take control over these next five games to close the regular season, three of them at home starting with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

While the Saints are 4-7, they are actually tied for the NFC South lead and that may be a good thing for the Steelers, who have played down against many of their weaker opponents and played well against the better ones. The Steelers have an additional advantage this Sunday, coming off their bye week while New Orleans lost at home Monday night.

It is an unusual situation in the AFC North, where all four teams are at least three games over .500 with three tied at 7-4 behind first place Cincinnati at 7-3-1. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he spent a brief moment in the bye week considering what lies ahead.

“All we have to focus on is the stadium that we’re in because we’re in the thick of that,” Tomlin said. “If we do what we need to do on a week-in and week-out basis in terms of our business in our stadium then it’s not going to be required that we look around. We play some significant people moving forward, New Orleans being the most significant because that’s who we play this week. They’re in the thick of things in their division race.”

The Steelers will get back two of their longtime standouts on defense, safety Troy Polamalu and cornerback Ike Taylor. Polamalu missed the past two games with a knee sprain and Taylor hasn’t played since he broke his right forearm in the third game of the season.

Neither defensive back is at the top of his game, but their knowledge could help a defense that has been a patchwork since the get-go and has changed throughout after losing five starters to injuries.

“Troy and Ike have a decade of experience of playing in our defensive system,” Tomlin said. “Sometimes it’s just a matter of them getting healthy and getting back out there and playing.”

That shaky defense will have to stop Drew Brees and the NFL’s eighth-best running game. Pittsburgh has only the 16th-best pass defense and the Steelers again have not generated a lot of pressure on quarterbacks with only 20 sacks, which ranks 25th in the league in a category they once dominated. They already have allowed 263 points, putting them in the lower half of the league, and that compares to what they allowed in their most recent playoff season of 2011 - just 227 in total.

Starting with the Saints, four of the Steelers’ next five opponents (including Cincinnati twice) are among the top 10 rushing teams in the NFL.

“It’s going to determine a lot about this team,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “A lot of these teams do a good job of running the ball. That was our Achilles heel at the beginning of the season and we’re trying to correct that now. Why not make the changes and get it done in a big way?”

SERIES HISTORY: 15th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 7-7. The Steelers have a 3-2 lead in Pittsburgh, where they beat the Saints in their only previous Heinz Field visit, 38-31, in 2006, Bill Cowher’s last year as head coach. The Saints won, 20-10, in their most recent game, in New Orleans in 2010, but rebounded to play in the Super Bowl. The series began in 1967.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Steelers on Sunday will honor their 1974 team, which won the franchise’s first Super Bowl - IX in New Orleans. The team will wear a special patch on its uniform to honor the 40th anniversary of that championship club.

“That always creates a big-game atmosphere,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “I know our guys will be excited about seeing those guys and having the opportunity to watch those guys be honored, and maybe rub elbows with them and maybe take some knowledge from them over the course of the weekend.”

--Rookie wide receiver Martavis Bryant spent part of his off week in California working with MMA trainer Jay Glazier of FOX Sports on his hands.

“All he wants to do is work,” cornerback Ike Taylor said of Bryant. “He doesn’t say too much, he doesn’t pout and whine. He comes in and practices, he does what he needs to do, he tries to get better and he leaves. That’s kind of uncommon for a rookie, you know? But that’s what he’s doing.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 12-3 - Tomlin’s record vs. NFC opponents at Heinz Field since he became Steelers coach in 2007. One of those losses came on Sept. 28 when Tampa Bay upset them, 27-24.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s that feeling, but let’s see what happens after this Thanksgiving.” - 12-year cornerback Ike Taylor, on whether this 7-4 team reminds him of the 2005 Super Bowl-winning team that once stood at 7-5.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--T Marcus Gilbert (ankle) did not practice on Thursday and it now appears he may not play on Sunday.

--T Mike Adams will start at right tackle Sunday if Marcus Gilbert cannot play because of his ankle injury.

--NT Steve McLendon (shoulder) was limited in practice on Thursday and may miss his third straight game.

--NT Daniel McCullers could start at nose tackle Sunday if Steve McLendon cannot play.

--LB Ryan Shazier (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and it appears he will miss his seventh game in the past nine.

--WR Martavis Bryant did not practice on Wednesday because he was sick. He is expected to return and play on Sunday.

--CB Cortez Allen went through a full practice Wednesday, nine days after he had a pin inserted in a broken thumb. He is no longer among the Steelers’ top four cornerbacks.

--CB Ike Taylor (broken right forearm) went through another full practice and is expected to play for the first time since his injury occurred in the third game.

--S Shamarko Thomas (hamstring) went through a full practice. He has missed five of the past six games with separate hamstring injuries.

GAME PLAN: New Orleans has the eighth-best running game in the NFL and the Steelers have had some problems against the run this season, although they rank 10th in yards allowed per game. Despite facing Drew Brees, they want to stop the run as their top priority.

On offense, the Steelers hope to get the kind of mix between their run and pass that has eluded them much of the season as they showcased one or the other many times.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Saints TE Jimmy Graham vs. Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons. “It’s no secret that we have had issues at times with tight ends of similar skill sets this year,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

--Saints CB Keenan Lewis vs. Steelers WR Antonio Brown. Lewis, who left the Steelers as a free agent last year, must cover the NFL’s leading receiver.