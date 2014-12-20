Pittsburgh Steelers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - INSIDE SLANT

For all of their success over the past nine seasons that includes three Super Bowl visits, two Lombardi Trophies and no losing record, the Pittsburgh Steelers largely are unfamiliar with the spot they find themselves in today.

They can clinch their first playoff berth since 2011 with a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at home Sunday. Of their 53-man roster, 66 percent were not with them the last time they made the playoffs.

Until last Sunday, those players never even experienced a winning season with the Steelers, since they were 8-8 in each of 2012 and 2013. So while Pittsburgh itself might be used to this team on a playoff run, two-thirds of the players involved in it are not.

”This is almost unreal for me,‘’ said starting left tackle Kelvin Beachum, a rookie in 2012. “I’ve never been in this position. This is new for me, man, this is uncharted territory.”

The Steelers actually were in last year’s playoff race even after they finished their final game to go 8-8. They needed Kansas City to win at San Diego to put them in. But Chiefs kicker Ryan Succop missed a 41-yard field goal that would have sent the Steelers into the playoffs as the sixth seed, and San Diego won 27-24 in overtime.

Now, the Steelers know if they win on Sunday, they are in. And if they win their next two games they win the AFC North Division title. They finish at home against Cincinnati.

”Last year we weren’t in this position we’re in today,‘’ said Le‘Veon Bell, who in his second season leads the AFC with 1,278 yards rushing. “Last year we needed a little help to get in. I just remember how devastating it was to watch the Chiefs field goal kicker miss a field goal. I‘m glad right now we have the opportunity to control our own destiny. As long as we win, we’re in.”

Pittsburgh has not won a division title since 2010, the last time the Steelers also won a playoff game, reaching the Super Bowl, where they lost to Green Bay. They also are doing it in a very different way - primarily on offense.

The Steelers offense ranks No. 1 in the league in yards, averaging 424.9 per game, and No. 2 in passing, averaging 306.7 per game. Their running game, near the bottom last season, is No. 10. Whereas their once-strong defense languishes at No. 19 in the NFL and their pass defense is 25th.

Pittsburgh will go as far as its offense can carry it. Right now, they’re just hoping to win their next game to earn their first trip to the playoffs in three years.

”I definitely think we’re a team on the rise,‘’ Bell said. “We continue to get better every week. That’s all we can do. We know we’re a team that controls our own destiny. We have to play like that. We have to play with that sense of desperation. We need to win every game.”

SERIES HISTORY: 29th regular-season meeting, Steelers lead series, 19-9, including 9-4 in Pittsburgh, where they beat the Chiefs in 2012 in overtime 16-13 when linebacker Lawrence Timmons intercepted a pass on the second play and Shaun Suisham kicked a 23-yard field goal. The series began with the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. They met once in the playoffs, Kansas City winning at home in overtime in 1993, 27-24.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Le‘Veon Bell will not break Barry Foster’s team record of 1,6,90 yards set in 1992 but he did pass Foster’s record with 2,043 yards from scrimmage (1,278 rushing, 765 receiving). Those receiving yards are the most by a Pittsburgh back, breaking a record that has stood since 1955. He long ago shattered the record for receptions by a Steelers back, which was 51. He has 76.

--William Gay has developed into the best Steelers cornerback (although they do not have a lot of talent there). His three interception returns for touchdowns this season are a Steelers record and he has had four in the past 20 games - more than Troy Polamalu has had his entire career.

”Will is just a silent, steady contributor,‘’ Mike Tomlin said. “He’s a seasoned veteran and he plays that way. He’s opportunistic. He plays a good above-the-neck game. But forget about the plays that he makes, he does a nice job of keeping plays at bay and minimizing negativity. He’s always in good position. His eyes are good. I‘m glad he’s getting some of the recognition that he deserves for good, solid play.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 585 - Yards passing Ben Roethlisberger needs over the final two games to become the first Steelers quarterback to hit 5,000 in a season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to keep Ben Roethlisberger upright in this football game.” - Head coach Mike Tomlin, referring to Kansas City’s pass rush, sixth in the league with 38 sacks.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Questionable: WR Dwayne Bowe (illness), LB Tamba Hali (knee)

--Probable: DE Allen Bailey (concussion), RB Jamaal Charles (knee, ankle), TE Anthony Fasano (knee), G Zach Fulton (toe), CB Phillip Gaines (concussion), DE Jaye Howard (illness, shoulder), LB Joshua Mauga (oblique), LB Joe Mays (knee), CB Christopher Owens (knee), CB Sean Smith (groin)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--Doubtful: S Troy Polamalu (knee), CB Ivan Taylor (shoulder, forearm)

--Questionable: TE Matt Spaeth (elbow)

--Probable: CB William Gay (not injury related), T Marcus Gilbert (ankle), LB James Harrison (knee), DT Steve McLendon (not injury related), TE Heath Miller (not injury related), S Michael Mitchell (groin), C Maurkice Pouncey (ankle), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR Markus Wheaton (illness)

PLAYER NOTES

--SS Troy Polamalu (knee) did not practice for a second straight day Thursday and his participation is looking iffy for Sunday’s game against Kansas City at Heinz Field.

--TE Matt Spaeth (elbow) did not practice for a second straight day Thursday and it appears he may not play Sunday.

--CB Ike Taylor (shoulder, forearm) went through a partial practice Thursday but he may miss his second straight game.

--WR Markus Wheaton (illness) did not practice Thursday.

--LB James Harrison (knee), who missed the past two games, went through a full practice on Wednesday and is expected to start Sunday.

--T Marcus Gilbert (ankle), who missed the past three games, went through a full practice on Wednesday and is expected to start on Sunday.

--S Mike Mitchell (groin) did not practice Wednesday and his availability won’t be known until Friday. Will Allen will replace him if he cannot go Sunday.

--C Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday but he should be ready to return on Thursday to full participation.

GAME PLAN: The Steelers would love to get a good mix going as they did two weeks ago in Cincinnati. They want to run the ball first against the No. 28 run defense and not expose Ben Roethlisberger too much to the Chiefs’ big pass rush. On defense, they know Andy Reid wants to run, run, run and that is what they will gear up to do primarily.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chiefs LB Justin Houston vs. Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury. Houston is tied for the NFL lead with 17 sacks.

--Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles vs. an improving Steelers run defense headed by linebacker Lawrence Timmons.