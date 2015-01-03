Pittsburgh Steelers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - INSIDE SLANT

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the playoffs with one leg tied behind their back - halfback Le‘Veon Bell.

He is the AFC’s rushing champ with 1,361 yards on the ground, second only in the NFL to Dallas’ DeMarco Murray (1,845).

But the team’s MVP will not play against Baltimore Saturday night at Heinz Field. There was some hope Wednesday when Bell said he felt better than expected, but by Friday he was listed as out.

Safety Troy Polamalu (knee) was listed as probable for the playoff game. He has missed the previous two games and four of the last seven due to numerous injuries.

Others listed as probable include: offensive tackle Mike Adams (illness), nose tackle Steve McLendon (shoulder), tight end Heath Miller (not injury related), tight end Michael Palmer (groin) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related).

The Steelers moved quickly to add some protection at halfback when they signed veteran Ben Tate on Tuesday even though the injury to Bell’s right knee last Sunday showed no structural damage. Nevertheless, it was hyper-extended, he was moving slowly around campus and they are not going to put him on a field six days after the injury if he is no close to the old Bell.

And the healthy Bell was a devastating two-way threat. He not only rushed for 1,361 yards, he added 83 pass receptions, 32 more than any back in franchise history. Now, they likely will start undrafted rookie Josh Harris, who was added from the practice squad with five games left and has only nine carries. Their only other halfback, tiny rookie Dri Archer, has 10 carries.

Tate has a spotty resume that includes four teams in the past calendar year. He was cut last week by Minnesota, which claimed him off waivers after he was cut Nov. 18 by Cleveland. If Harris proves unworthy, they will turn to Tate quickly.

“I think a man rightly motivated and given time to prepare can do it in a number of days,” Tomlin said as to the readiness he can expect of Tate by Saturday.

They need some kind of running threat even if they do plan to ride Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and their passing game on offense. Back on Nov. 2 at Heinz Field, that’s precisely what they used to trounce the Ravens 43-23. Roethlisberger threw for 340 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions while his ground game produced just 55 yards.

The Steelers also believe they have a better defense these days, although not nearly as good as those from three or four years ago that dominated the NFL. Their secondary has improved as has their ability to come up with turnovers - two interceptions and a forced fumble by cornerbacks in last week’s AFC North-clinching victory against Cincinnati.

Their pass rush also has come alive recently with nine sacks in the past two games.

“They word hand in hand - rush and coverage. I’ll never deny that,” Tomlin said. “But I think to simply put it on (the pass rush) would be a disservice to the growth and development of those guys [in the secondary]. They’ve done a nice job. They’ve created probably more opportunity for our rush as well. I think it’s a mutually beneficial relationship.”

SERIES HISTORY: 42nd meeting overall. Steelers lead series, 24-17, including three post-season games, all in Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field. They last met in a playoff game Jan. 15, 2011 at Heinz Field, 31-24 Pittsburgh. The Steelers also won a playoff game in the 2001 season and the AFC championship game in the 2008 season. In the regular season, the Steelers hold a 21-17 advantage including a 12-7 record in Pittsburgh. The teams split this year’s series, each winning by 20 points at home, both games played at night, as this one will be.

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Mike Tomlin noted that on Tuesday injured halfback Le‘Veon Bell was riding a stationary bike “training like he was preparing for the Tour” de France.

Was that a good sign? “There won’t be any bikes on the field on Saturday night,” Tomlin answered.

--WR Antonio Brown earned the AFC Player of the Month for December, the first Steelers wide receiver to win that award since Heinz Ward 10 years ago. Brown led the NFL with 129 receptions (second most ever) and with 1,698 yards.

BY THE NUMBERS: 0.3 - Yards per game the Steelers finished behind New Orleans as the top offense in the NFL, 411.4 to 411.1. The Steelers have had the No. 1 offense only once since the 1970 NFL merger, in 1979.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I want him to block [Terrell] Suggs, then I‘m stupid.” -- Mike Tomlin, asked if 5-8, 173-pound halfback Dri Archer could block on passing downs.

NFL Team Report - Pittsburgh Steelers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--OUT: LB Arthur Brown (thigh), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot, ankle), T Eugene Monroe (ankle)

--PROBABLE: DE Chris Canty (ankle, thigh), TE Owen Daniels (not injury related).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--OUT: RB Le‘Veon Bell (knee).

--PROBABLE: T Mike Adams (illness), LB James Harrison (illness), QB Landry Jones (illness), DT Steve McLendon (shoulder), TE Heath Miller (not injury related), TE Michael Palmer (groin), S Troy Polamalu (knee), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), CB Ivan Taylor (shoulder, forearm).

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Le‘Veon Bell (knee) did not practice Wednesday. While the Steelers are planning on not having him, they have not ruled him out.

--RB Ben Tate practiced with the Steelers for the first time on Wednesday. He is expected to back up starter Josh Harris if Bell does not play.

--SS Troy Polamalu (knee), who missed the past two games, went through a full practice on Wednesday.

--CB Ike Taylor (shoulder, arm), who missed the past two games, went through a full practice on Wednesday.

--QB Ben Roethlisberger was given the day off, which has become a routine when they practice on the artificial turf indoors on Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: On offense, the Steelers will want to keep the Ravens somewhat honest by running some, but there is little doubt they will have to ride Ben Roethlisberger’s arm to any success here.

On defense, they will work on stopping Justin Forsett, which they did in their previous meeting (9-38), and play a cover 2 defense against the deep-throwing Joe Flacco.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Ravens Pro Bowl DT Haloti Ngata, fresh off his four-game suspension, vs. Steelers Pro Bowl C Maurkice Pouncey.

--Steelers WR Antonio Brown, who led the NFL in catches and yards, vs. CB Lardarius Webb.