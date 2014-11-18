Bell’s 204 rushing yards lead Steelers past Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The weather reminded one more of western Pennsylvania than middle Tennessee. The crowd felt more like Heinz Field than LP Field.

Yet with almost all the advantages, the Pittsburgh Steelers were in danger of eating another loss to one of the NFL’s worst teams -- until Le‘Veon Bell took over.

The running back pounded out 204 yards on 33 carries, including a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter that started a comeback and led the Steelers to a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

“It was great to see him getting 8 and 9 yards per play,” right guard David DeCastro said.

Bell’s 5-yard scoring run, on which he reached the ball over the goal line’s plane, cut the Titans’ lead to 24-20. After forcing a three-and-out, Pittsburgh (7-4) took the lead with 9:01 left on a 12-yard scoring strike from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Bell helped melt the clock down the stretch, rushing for three first downs as the Steelers kept the ball for the last 6:58. He rushed for 132 yards in the second half, enabling Pittsburgh to control the ball for 39:49 on the night.

“The guys up front did a good job of getting hat on hat,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We saw opportunities to get hat on hat based on the way they were playing.”

Pittsburgh’s reliance on the running game down the stretch also came from necessity. The Steelers’ offensive line couldn’t keep Roethlisberger upright most of the night. The quarterback absorbed five sacks and had to escape a few others but still completed 21 of 32 passes for 207 yards.

Tennessee (2-8) grabbed a 24-13 lead with 3:42 left in the third quarter when rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger found tight end Chase Coffman for a 4-yard touchdown pass. At that point, it appeared the Titans would join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets on the list of losing teams to stun the Steelers.

However, the Titans gained just one first down on their last two possessions, passing up an opportunity to go for it on fourth-and-4 from the Pittsburgh 48. Brett Kern punted to the Steelers’ 19, and Tennessee never saw the ball again.

“I don’t know,” wide receiver Nate Washington said when asked if the Titans should have tried a fourth-down play. “I‘m not going to say if we should or we shouldn‘t. That’s at the discretion of the coach. We have to find a way to win.”

A former Steeler, Washington gave Tennessee a 17-13 halftime lead with an 80-yard touchdown catch just 32 seconds before intermission. Burning cornerback William Gay with a double move, Washington was 10 yards behind Gay when he caught Mettenberger’s throw in stride.

It was the highlight of a solid game for Mettenberger, a sixth-round pick from LSU who shrugged off Gay’s 28-yard interception return score on his first pass to complete 15 of 24 attempts for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was impressed with Zach coming back from after that first pick,” Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said. “I thought he responded well there, led two scoring drives, made some good throws in the red zone.”

Tennessee has won just once since opening the season with a 26-10 pounding of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. With game-time temperatures at 25 degrees Monday and a crowd composed mostly of Terrible Towel-waving Pittsburgh fans, the Titans delivered perhaps their best performance since early September.

Even so, it wasn’t enough to keep Bell and the Steelers from rallying for the win.

“I‘m not going to say anything about Le‘Veon that I haven’t said before,” Tomlin said.

NOTES: Tennessee TE Delanie Walker (concussion) was declared inactive after being knocked out of a Nov. 9 loss at Baltimore. ... Pittsburgh SS Troy Polamalu (knee) missed his second consecutive game, but the team hopes that he will return after the bye for the Nov. 30 home game against the New Orleans Saints. ... Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak made his return to Nashville, where he was the Titans’ head coach the last three years before being fired after a 7-9 season in 2013.