Backup QB helps Texans hand Bengals 1st loss

CINCINNATI -- Houston Texans backup quarterback T.J. Yates admittedly was nervous when he entered in the third quarter Monday night after starter Brian Hoyer left with a concussion.

However, Yates took solace in the fact that a playmaker such as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was at his disposal.

“If all else fails, throw it up to Hop,” Yates said.

That is exactly what Yates did, lofting a go-ahead, 22-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins in the fourth quarter, and the Texans’ defense helped Houston hand the Cincinnati Bengals their first loss, 10-6, in a sloppy matchup at Paul Brown Stadium.

“This was a big game for us, especially when you beat a team like Cincinnati,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. “Those guys in that locker room understand what we can do.”

Cincinnati (8-1) couldn’t overcome numerous errors in another lackluster prime-time performance.

Tight end Tyler Eifert had three key drops, and quarterback Andy Dalton struggled to find his rhythm against relentless Houston pressure.

Dalton was sacked three times and hurried often.

“We made the ‘Red Rifle’ look like a Red Ryder BB Gun,” Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said of Dalton.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis deflected the notion that his players were taking the hype of an undefeated start to heart.

“I don’t think we have big heads,” Lewis said. “That’s not an issue with this football team. We’re going to come back and go to work, like we always do.”

Houston (4-5) lost Hoyer late in the third quarter due to a possible concussion. Yates came in and completed five of 11 passes for 69 yards.

Yates was in a similar situation before.

During his rookie season of 2011, Yates threw a 6-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left to beat the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, earning the Texans their first-ever playoff berth.

“It helped that I’ve done it before,” Yates said. “Brian (Hoyer) came up to me said to get ready. This is what I prepare for.”

Cincinnati had one last chance when it took over at its own 19-yard line with 3:54 remaining.

Dalton converted a third-and-18 on a pass to receiver A.J. Green to keep the drive alive. Then, on fourth-and-6, Green appeared to make a first-down catch, but he fumbled. The ball was recovered by Texans safety Quintin Demps.

“You play all the way to the whistle,” said Watt, who had two tackles and a sack. “That’s the way you have to play against an 8-0 team. This was an incredible team win.”

Early in the third quarter, Dalton’s deep ball intended for receiver Marvin Jones was tipped and intercepted by Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

Joseph, a former Bengal, has intercepted Dalton in four consecutive games between the teams.

Hoyer was escorted to the locker with the Texans trailing 6-3 late in the third quarter.

Yates subsequently orchestrated a nine-play, 79-yard drive, with his 22-yard pass to Hopkins putting Houston ahead for the first time.

Hopkins managed to get two feet down inbounds while falling backwards to make the score 10-6.

“Hop’s a go-to guy for us,” O‘Brien said. “That was a great catch and throw.”

Dalton had another rough night under the prime-time lights, going 22 of 38 for 197 yards and an interception.

There was a smattering of boos at one point in the fourth quarter for a team that was 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Punter Shane Lechler was a weapon for the Texans, helping them flip field position on several occasions. Lechler averaged 46.8 yards on eight punts, including one 64-yarder.

“We just didn’t get control of the field position tonight,” Lewis said.

The sloppy first half featured six punts, nine penalties and both quarterbacks leading their teams in rushing.

After a holding penalty erased his 32-yard field goal, kicker Mike Nugent made good on the 42-yarder to put Cincinnati ahead 3-0.

Hoyer and the Texans offense found a rhythm during a 74-yard drive in the second quarter. Houston had second-and-goal at the 1-yard line but settled for kicker Nick Novak’s 27-yard field goal to tie the score 3-3.

After Eifert dropped a third-down pass, Nugent’s 39-yard field goal put the Bengals ahead 6-3 late in the second quarter.

Lewis lamented several missed opportunities for his team.

“We’ve got to clean those things up,” he said. “A.J. won’t fumble the ball and Tyler Eifert won’t drop balls (like he did tonight). We’ll make plays and catches like we have been and continue to get better at it.”

NOTES: Cincinnati’s Vontaze Burfict and Rey Maualuga started together at linebacker for the first time since Oct. 12, 2014. Burfict missed 15 games with a knee injury before being activated Nov. 1. ... Bengals OT Andre Smith was inactive for the second straight game Monday night with a concussion. Eric Winston started in his place. ... Houston activated TE Ryan Griffin, who had been out with a sprained medial collateral ligament. To make room for Griffin, the Texans waived C Eric Kush. ... Texans OLB Jadeveon Clowney was inactive due to a back injury. John Simon started in Clowney’s place, and he recorded a sack.