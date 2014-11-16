Preview: Texans at Browns

Ryan Mallett and Brian Hoyer toiled behind one of the game’s all-time great quarterbacks in Tom Brady. On Sunday, the two former New England backups meet for the first time as starters when Mallett makes his debut in the role as the Houston Texans visits Hoyer and the first-place Cleveland Browns. Mallett, who had one completion in three years behind Brady, is taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick after the former Texans starter went 13-for-27 with an interception in a 31-21 loss to Philadelphia prior to a bye last week.

Hoyer has rebounded from a mid-October slump to complete 64.7 percent of his passes while managing the first-place Browns through three straight wins, including a 24-3 triumph at Cincinnati on Nov. 6. The defense was dominant in that contest and has allowed an average of 10.8 points over the club’s last four wins. Foster and current Cleveland running back Ben Tate combined for 239 yards and two touchdowns in Houston’s 30-12 win at home in the prior meeting with the Browns in 2011.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Browns -3. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE TEXANS (4-5): Mallett’s chance for success in the passing game will depend plenty on the health of star running back Arian Foster, who is questionable with a groin injury. Head coach Bill O‘Brien told reporters this week that Foster - who leads the AFC with 822 rushing yards - is “definitely day-to-day.” A defensive unit that ranks 28th in yards per game allowed (391.1) could be bolstered by the possible returns of linebackers Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and Brian Cushing (knee).

ABOUT THE BROWNS (6-3): Mallett will be facing a secondary that may be without the league’s leader in interceptions in safety Tashaun Gipson, who is being put through the team’s concussion protocol. Gipson has six picks for Cleveland, which ranks second in the NFL with 13 overall and first in opponents’ passer rating (72.2) after forcing Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton into a historically poor showing two Thursdays ago. The Browns are off to their best start since 1994, when they opened 8-2 en route to an 11-win campaign.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texans WR Andre Johnson (975 career receptions) needs eight catches to pass Randy Moss for 10th all-time.

2. Hoyer is 9-3 as a starter with the Browns.

3. Cleveland is fourth in the NFL in turnover differential (plus-9) while Houston ranks fifth (plus-7).

PREDICTION: Browns 23, Texans 21