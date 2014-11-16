Mallett leads Texans past Browns

CLEVELAND -- The Houston Texans might have found their quarterback of the future and the present.

Ryan Mallett made his first start as an NFL quarterback on Sunday, and with two touchdown passes he led the Texans past the Cleveland Browns, 23-7, on a frigid afternoon in FirstEnergy Stadium.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by the Browns (6-4) and put a dent in their chances at an AFC North title.

“I think our overall mentality was not where it needed to be,” Browns linebacker Paul Kruger said. “It’s the type of league where if you come out with a different mentality than you’ve been successful with it’s hard to get the momentum back.”

Mallett, in his fourth NFL season and first with the Texans (5-5), threw a two-yard touchdown pass to defensive end J.J. Watt -- lined up on offense -- and one 20 yards to tight end Garrett Graham in the first half.

The Houston defense did the rest by burying Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer with a relentless pass rush led by Watt. Hoyer completed 20 of 50 passes for 330 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Browns were held to 58 yards rushing on 24 carries.

“It’s big for us,” said Texans nose tackle Ryan Pickett, who helped thwart the Browns running game with a pair of tackles. “When Coach says we’ve got one-on-one blocks, we’ve got to win. That’s what guys did today.”

The Texans overpowered the Browns’ depleted defense with a ground attack led by rookie running back Alfred Blue, who churned out 156 yards on 36 carries.

The Browns lost starting inside linebacker Karlos Dansby with a knee injury in the first half and starting outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard in the second half.

“We won’t be a team that makes excuses,” Browns coach Mike Pettine said. “We got beaten soundly in all three phases. They made a lot more plays than we did. We did have some opportunities but came up small at the bigger moments.”

Houston led 14-7 after an odd first half in which Watt caught the touchdown pass and recovered a fumble. Watt also was charged with two roughing the passer penalties.

Watt’s second roughing penalty led to the Browns’ first touchdown on a 32-pass from Hoyer to wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, who missed the game against Cincinnati on Nov. 6 with a knee injury.

Hawkins’ touchdown tied the score 7-7 after the Texans took the lead on 12-play, 89-yard drive, highlighted by Mallett’s 41-yard pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on third-and-9 from the Houston 12. Mallett hit wide receiver Andre Johnson on third-and-8 for a 16-yard gain to the Browns 19. He finished the drive with the touchdown pass to Watt.

The Texans took the lead late in the first half on a drive that began with a fumble by Browns running back Isiah Crowell at the Houston 22 with 3:06 left in the first half. Mallet, looking poised and confident, milked the clock and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Graham with 23 seconds to play. Mallet completed 20 of 30 passes for 211 yards with the two touchdown passes and one interception.

“I‘m sure there are some plays (Mallett) wishes he had back, but overall we did what we asked him to do,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. “Now he has to go back to work, study this film, have another good week of practice and see what happens next week.”

Texans kicker Randy Bullock added three field goals in the second half.

NOTES: A groin injury sidelined Texans RB Arian Foster. Rookie RB Alfred Blue replaced him in the starting lineup. ... DB A.J. Bouye started at left cornerback for Houston in place of injured CB Kareem Jackson (knee). ... Browns starting DE Phil Taylor was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Friday. DE Billy Winn started in his place. ... Browns TE Jordan Cameron missed his third straight game with a concussion. TE Jim Dray started in his place.