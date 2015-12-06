Preview: Texans at Bills

With his team’s playoff hopes on life support, Rex Ryan still believes that the Buffalo Bills are capable of running the table to earn a postseason berth. The Bills, battered and bruised on defense, host the surging Houston Texans on Sunday with “no room for error,” according to Ryan.

Ryan told reporters this week that he still feels the Bills can play with anyone and their best game is ahead of them. Time, however, is running out for Buffalo, which may be further short-handed against the Texans, as defensive end Mario Williams remains questionable with a foot injury and Kyle Williams was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Houston has won four straight and remains tied atop the AFC South Division with Indianapolis. Led by All-Pro J.J. Watt, who leads the league with 13.5 sacks, the Texans have allowed just two touchdowns in their last 18 quarters.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bills -3. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE TEXANS (6-5): With a crucial game against the Colts looming, Houston controls its own playoff destiny but also has little room for error. Watt missed multiple practices during the week with a groin injury but said he will play against the Bills, who dropped a 23-17 decision at the Texans last season. Houston’s recent surge has vaulted it to sixth in the NFL in total defense and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is listed as probable with a sore hamstring, ranks third with 1,081 yards receiving.

ABOUT THE BILLS (5-6): Buffalo is coming off road losses at New England and Kansas City, and Ryan’s defense has plummeted to 19th in the league in yards per game. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor (questionable) continues to nurse a shoulder injury but is expected to start after throwing three touchdown passes for the third time this season in last week’s 30-22 setback at Kansas City. LeSean McCoy has been impressive in the second half of the season, going over 100 all-purpose yards in five straight games, but backup Karlos Williams left last week with a shoulder injury and remains questionable.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texans RB Alfred Blue, who rushed for 77 yards and a score in last week’s win over the Saints, was limited in practice with a back injury and is questionable.

2. Defensive lineman Alex Carrington, who was filling in for Kyle Williams, sustained a season-ending left quadriceps injury last week.

3. The Bills had a league-high 54 sacks last season but have just 16 this year, tied for 29th in the league.

PREDICTION: Bills 27, Texans 16