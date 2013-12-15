Preview: Texans at Colts

The Indianapolis Colts look to improve their playoff positioning and extend the misery of division rival Houston when they host the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Despite a 42-28 loss at Cincinnati last Sunday, the Colts secured the AFC South crown and can do no worse than the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, a strong finish may give them a chance to climb into the third spot and avoid a likely matchup with Kansas City - which hosts Indianapolis the following Sunday - in the wild card round.

The Colts will need to shore up a defense that has allowed an average of 40 points in its last three losses. Houston will have 10 days off since a 27-20 loss to Jacksonville on Dec. 5, which extended the franchise’s longest losing streak and prompted the firing of head coach Gary Kubiak. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips takes over on an interim basis for a team that has suffered eight losses by seven points or fewer during the slide, including a 27-24 setback versus Indianapolis on Nov. 3.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Colts -5.5, O/U: 45.5.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2-11): Phillips, who coached Houston for one game earlier in the year when Kubiak was out due to medical reasons, simply hopes his team stops putting pressure on itself to break the skid. “The team’s a little bit uptight to me,” Phillips said after practice earlier this week. Quarterback Case Keenum was one of those who appeared to be bothered by the pressure in a lackluster performance against the Jaguars that saw him benched in the third quarter, but the second-year pro was given the nod by Phillips to end the season under center.

ABOUT THE COLTS (8-5): The Colts gave up 155 rushing yards against the Bengals and rank 29th overall in run defense, a troubling scenario for a team that hopes to have success in the postseason. Coupled with an inability at times to get off the field on third down - opponents are successful 40.5 percent of the time - Indianapolis has struggled to control the clock, also ranking 29th in time of possession. Andrew Luck, who threw for four touchdowns in the losing effort last week, has completed only 45-of-95 passes in three career games versus Houston but does have seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indianapolis has won 10 of the last 13 meetings.

2. Keenum threw for a career-high 350 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the prior meeting.

3. Colts LB Robert Mathis has 15.5 sacks and needs one more to record by most by an Indianapolis player since 1982.

PREDICTION: Colts 28, Texans 21