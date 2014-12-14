Preview: Texans at Colts

The Indianapolis Colts look to continue their dominance of Houston and clinch the AFC South when they host the Texans on Sunday. Indianapolis has never lost at home to Houston in 12 previous meetings and another victory will wrap up the division crown for the second straight season. The Texans badly need a victory to keep alive their playoff hopes as they are one of five 7-6 hopefuls who are currently on the outside of a postseason berth.

The Colts have been sloppy at protecting the football over the past three weeks, losing seven fumbles (out of 13 total) and throwing three interceptions. “We’ve got to get it cleaned up,” Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano told reporters. “You credit the opponent for stripping the ball and making plays but it’s still no excuse. … We’ve got to get it cleaned up, period.” Houston receiver Andre Johnson (concussion) could miss the contest after being injured in last weekend’s 27-13 win over Jacksonville. Johnson has 996 receptions as he closes in on becoming the 10th player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career catches.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Colts -7. O/U: 49.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (7-6): Standout J.J. Watt has 14.5 sacks (third in the NFL) and has caught three touchdowns this season but Pagano hasn’t forgotten the vision of what the defensive end did against the Colts – two sacks and a fumble return for touchdown – when the teams played on Oct. 9. “We’ve seen, obviously, some great ones through the years,” Pagano told reporters. “This guy is a phenomenal football player, best at this position right now. This guy has impacted the game as much as anybody, especially at his position.” Running back Arian Foster rushed for 127 yards against Jacksonville last week to raise his season output to 1,028, marking the fourth 1,000-yard campaign of his career. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (17 touchdowns, eight interceptions) passed for a season-low 135 yards against Jacksonville, one week after throwing for a season-best 358 yards against the Tennessee Titans.

ABOUT THE COLTS (9-4): Quarterback Andrew Luck is 4-1 with 12 touchdowns against Houston and is also experiencing a superb season in which he leads the NFL with 4,305 yards and is tied for the lead with 36 touchdown receptions. Also excelling is wideout T.Y. Hilton, who had a career-best 223 yards on nine catches in a 33-28 win over the Texas on Oct. 9 and ranks third in the NFL with 1,295 receiving yards. Receiver Reggie Wayne is struggling with a triceps injury while top cornerback Vontae Davis (concussion) hopes to be cleared to play. Strong safety Mike Adams is tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions, outside linebacker Erik Walden has a team-best six sacks and inside linebacker D’Qwell Jackson has a team-leading 110 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Colts have won 21 of the 25 previous meetings, including the last four.

2. Indianapolis RB Trent Richardson has just 84 yards on 34 carries over the past four contests.

3. Houston rookie OLB Jadeveon Clowney was placed on injured reserve after undergoing microfracture surgery on his right knee.

PREDICTION: Colts 35, Texans 30