Colts top Texans, clinch AFC South

INDIANAPOLIS -- For the second consecutive season, the Indianapolis Colts are the AFC South champions.

Quarterback Andrew Luck overcame yet another slow start, and the Colts took advantage of a first-half leg injury that knocked Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the game for a division-clinching 17-10 victory Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis (10-4) has a three-game lead on Houston (7-7) with two regular-season games remaining. Luck finished 18 of 34 for 187 yards and two touchdown passes.

Any Texans hopes of victory essentially were wiped out with 13:17 remaining in the second quarter when Fitzpatrick suffered what multiple sources reported as a fractured left leg while attempting to scramble for a first down. Fitzpatrick was transported from the field to the locker room on a cart.

However, when asked specifically after the game if Fitzpatrick’s left leg is broken, Texans coach Bill O‘Brien would neither confirm nor deny the report.

“I don’t know yet,” O‘Brien said. “I‘m not sure. I felt for him, because he knew right away that it was injured. ”

The Texans official web site described Fitzpatrick’s departure only as “a leg injury.”

Fitzpatrick was replaced by rookie Tom Savage, who until Sunday had not thrown an NFL pass.

Savage finished 10 of 19 for 137 yards.

While the news was not good for Houston, the Colts couldn’t be happier with their status after starting the season 0-2.

”This is step one,“ Luck said of the AFC South title. ”It’s a great win, especially a great job by the defense. It wasn’t pretty, but to be division champs is special. We are excited about that, and we know we have to get back to work. The defense has been doing a heck of a job getting us field position.

“It did seem like we got into a bit of a funk there. But credit the Texans for doing a heck of a job. They are a good defense. They have guys that can rush, and they have great linebackers. But I am proud of our offensive line. They allowed us to run the ball well on our last drive.”

Sunday’s victory also marked the franchise-record 209th game as a Colt for wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who broke Peyton Manning’s record of 208.

“He is the best,” Luck said of Wayne. “It is an honor to play with him.”

Wayne was emotional after the record-setting game.

“This never gets old,” Wayne said. “But right now, I really don’t have the time to sit back and take this all in. Maybe I will do that this off season. Maybe then I will put everything into perspective.”

Houston actually took an early 7-0 lead when free safety Kendrick Lewis intercepted a Luck pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown with 5:56 remaining in the first quarter.

The interception was the 14th this season from Luck, who has been plagued by opening-half fumbles and interceptions in recent weeks, although the Colts have won four in a row since a November loss to New England in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Luck, who was 16 of 26 for 164 yards and two touchdowns during the first 30 minutes, got untracked late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter. Luck’s 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hakeem Nicks on the second quarter’s first play capped a six-play, 78-yard drive and tied the game at 7.

With 7:45 remaining in the second quarter, Savage fumbled, and Colts linebacker Bryan Werner recovered at the Houston 37-yard line. Three plays after the Savage fumble, Luck threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dwayne Allen to give Indianapolis a 14-7 advantage with 6:21 to go in the first half.

”Houston is a darn good team,“ Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano said. ”That defense is outstanding. We were fortunate to generate some yards on the ground. We had a good rush average (3.9 yards a carry), and our defense was outstanding. This was a playoff game for Houston, and we knew that coming in.

“Today also was very, very special for Reggie Wayne. You talk about availability all the time, he has been available for a long, long time. He always has shown up. I am really glad how things worked out. He embodies everything that we talk about. He has great resiliency.”

Wayne caught four passes 24 yards on Sunday.

Houston pulled to within 14-10 with 13:40 remaining on Randy Bullock’s 53-yard field goal, capping a 10-play, 54-yard drive. The Texans could have tied the score, but an Arian Foster touchdown run was wiped out by a holding penalty, forcing Houston to settle for the long field goal.

The Texans moved to the Colts’ 42 with 7:14 remaining but turned the ball over on downs when a Savage pass on fourth-and-4 fell incomplete.

With Luck handing off to David Herron and Trent Richardson, Indianapolis methodically moved into field-goal range, taking a 17-10 lead on Adam Vinatieri’s 29-yard field goal with 2:11 to play. The drive covered 47 yards in 10 plays.

NOTES: Indianapolis now is 22-4 all-time against the Texans, including 13-0 in Indianapolis, 7-0 in Lucas Oil Stadium and 6-0 in the RCA Dome. ... The Colts complete regular-season play in Indianapolis at 6-2, losing to Philadelphia and New England. ... Indianapolis is 10-2 in December during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons. ... The Colts have beaten the Texans five consecutive times. ... Inactive for the Colts were CB Jeff Brown, LB Harold Muamba, C A.Q. Shipley, T Andrew McDonald, G Hugh Thomas, G Joe Reitz and DT Montori Hughes. ... Inactive for the Texans were CB Thad Lewis, CB Andre Hall, S Josh Aubrey, OLB Whitney Mercilus, G Xavier Su-a-Flo, WR Andre Johnson and TE Garrett Graham.