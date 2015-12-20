Texans’ defense spearheads win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- As well as third-string quarterback Brandon Weeden played, the Houston Texans won Sunday for the first time ever in Lucas Oil Stadium because of their defense.

Reserve cornerback A.J. Bouye intercepted Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck with 1:42 remaining, and cornerback Kareem Jackson recovered a fumble forced by Johnathan Joseph with 2:50 to play, sealing a 16-10 victory on Sunday.

The Bouye game-clinching interception occurred when Indianapolis wide receiver Donte Moncrief appeared to be open.

“(Hasselbeck) was jogging off the ball, and I was expecting (Moncrief) to break, and as soon as I saw the ball in my peripheral, I thought, ‘I just need to make a play and end it’” Bouye said.

“We just wanted to win, that’s it. Coach has been instilling in us all day, just win. We’re tired of hearing how (the Colts) always beat us.”

Houston star defensive end J.J. Watt, who made four tackles, said Joseph’s ability to dislodge the ball from Colts’ wide receiver Griff Whalen may have been even more important on the Jackson fumble recovery.

“That was a fantastic tackle by (Joseph),” Watt said. “That play changed everything. It’s nice to get a win here, especially one as big as this.”

Houston blanked the Colts in the second half and limited Indianapolis to only 190 total yards, including 50 on the ground.

Weeden came off the bench in the second quarter to throw the deciding touchdown pass, and Nick Novak kicked three field goals, providing just enough offense.

Weeden, who finished 11 of 18 for 105 yards, replaced T.J. Yates with 1:14 left in the first half after Yates sustained a serious knee injury on a 19-yard scramble. After the game, the Yates injury was preliminarily diagnosed as a torn ACL.

With the victory, the Texans are 7-7 and control their destiny in the AFC South. A victory at Tennessee and another at home against Jacksonville would end the Colts’ dominance in the AFC South, won by the Colts in nine of the 13 seasons the division existed.

Indianapolis fell to 6-8 and lost its third in a row. The Colts also lost quarterback Matt Hasselbeck briefly in the fourth quarter and fell to 3-4 at home. They finish at Miami and then at home against Tennessee on Jan. 3.

“(The interception) was my fault,” said Hasselbeck, who left after taking a big hit to the jaw with 8:54 to play only to come back in after one series. “It was a great play call, and I misinterpreted the angle on the route. The opportunity was there to go down and score a touchdown to win the game, and I let everyone down. It was a tough day. We had many opportunities.”

Houston extended its lead to 16-10 on Novak’s third field goal, a 32-yarder with 1:56 remaining. The field goal was set up by a 34-yard fumble recovery by Jackson, who scooped up a completed dropped pass by Colts’ wide receiver Griff Whalen.

Bouye sealed the victory with an interception of Hasselbeck, who finished 17 of 30 for 147 yards with a touchdown and the interception.

”Obviously, we had a great opportunity and didn’t take advantage,“ Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. ”We started well, and our defense created great field position. We stalled, and then we gave up a field goal to end the half.

“Offensively, we struggled in the second half -- five punts and two turnovers. This one got away from us, but Houston played a heck of a game. We have lost three in a row, but professionals keep grinding and try to get a win.”

Pagano does not know if starting quarterback Andrew Luck will be ready to return and play Dec. 27 at Miami. Luck has a lacerated kidney and has not been cleared to play in a game.

The Texans took a 13-10 lead with 10:36 remaining on Weeden’s 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaelen Strong, capping a 10-play, 90-yard drive that included a 22-yard pass interference penalty against Colts’ free safety Dwight Lowery and Weeden’s 28-yard completion to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Indianapolis also was penalized five yards for 12 men on the field, giving the Texans a first down inside the Colts’ 10-yard line.

Houston trimmed the Indianapolis lead to 10-6 with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter on Novak’s 46-yard field goal after the Colts were forced to punt from their own end zone. The Texans began the drive at the Indianapolis 32-yard line but were hampered by a key holding penalty against tight end Ryan Griffin.

Indianapolis led 10-3 at halftime after Novak’s 22-yard field goal on the second quarter’s final play, capping a 10-play, 87-yard drive that included four Weeden completions in five attempts for 36 yards after Yates’ knee injury with 1:14 left in the half.

Vinatieri’s 29-yard field goal with 6:12 left in the second quarter had given Indianapolis a 10-0 lead. The short five-play, 24-yard drive was set up by a 19-yard punt return by Quan Bray.

The Colts took a 7-0 lead on Hasselbeck’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Donte Moncrief with 14:50 remaining in the second quarter. Indianapolis drove 42 yards in seven plays after strong safety Mike Adams recovered a fumble by Houston running back Alfred Blue.

Houston out gained Indianapolis 198-118 during the first 30 minutes, but two turnovers and a missed 56-yard field goal thwarted the Texans’ chances to lead or be tied through two quarters. Houston had 107 first-half rushing yards, 73 more than Indianapolis.

Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said after the game that regular starter Brian Hoyer likely will be the Dec. 27 starter at Tennessee if Hoyer passes the concussion protocol test this week.

NOTES: Colts CB Vontae Davis had a roller-coaster-like first half, flagged twice for pass interference penalties totaling 34 yards but also interception Houston QB T.J. Yates at the Indianapolis 9-yard line to kill the Texans’ opening drive ... Houston’s first-half drives began at the Texans’ 20, 11, 20, 7, 20 and 8-yard lines ... Texans’ reserve RB Akeem Hunt had two first-half carries for 22 yards, returning to the state where he attended college at Purdue, 60 miles from Lucas Oil Stadium ... Texans WR Cecil Shorts injured his groin during the second quarter and did not return ... Indianapolis entered having beaten Houston six consecutive times, including a 27-20 victory on Oct. 8 in Houston.