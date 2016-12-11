Novak's five FGs help Texans past Colts 22-17

INDIANAPOLIS -- Thanks in large part to Nick Novak's right foot and Lamar Miller's powerful legs, the Houston Texans moved a step closer to the AFC South title on Sunday, completing the franchise's first season sweep of the Indianapolis Colts in a series that began in 2002.

Novak kicked a franchise single-game, record-tying five field goals, and fifth-year pro Miller rushed 21 times for 107 yards and the team's only touchdown in a 22-17 victory in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Coupled with Tennessee's 13-10 victory over Denver, the Texans and the Titans each improved to 7-6 and Indianapolis fell to 6-7, including 0-2 against the Texans. The Colts are 3-4 at home and 2-3 in a division in which Houston is 4-0.

"We now control our own destiny, so I think everyone did a great job," said Miller, whose Texans snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 2-5 on the road. "It's the time of year when everyone is banged up a little, so you just have to fight through it and be there for your teammates."

Miller, who now has 1,010 rushing yards, and Novak, who has made 28 of 33 field goal attempts this season, certainly were there for their teammates on Sunday.

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck was intercepted twice and lost a fumble, with each of the three turnovers setting up a Novak field goal.

Novak's 34-yard field goal with 2:47 remaining gave Houston a 22-17 lead, capping a drive that drained 6:19 off the clock.

The Colts had one more opportunity, but Luck threw incomplete on fourth-and-1 near midfield in the final minute and the Texans ran out the clock.

"Give credit to our players," Houston coach Bill O'Brien said. "They were very resilient today. That's a good win. And Lamar Miller is a pro. He is the definition of a pro."

Luck's 35-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 9:06 to go pulled the Colts within 19-17, capping an eight-play, 83-yard drive.

But Luck, who completed 24 of 45 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns, was not the least bit happy with the way he played Sunday.

"There were some bad plays by me," Luck said. "We couldn't execute. Even on our last play, we had several options and didn't get it done. (The Texans) took advantage of their opportunities. I am very disappointed in my performance. I didn't make good decisions."

Novak's fourth field goal -- a 41-yarder -- with 11:53 to play gave Houston a 19-10 lead. The field goal was set up when the Texans' Whitney Mercilus recovered a Luck fumble caused by Jadeveon Clowney.

Indianapolis closed within 16-10 with 9:53 left in the third quarter on Luck's 18-yard touchdown pass to Frank Gore after a 41-yard pass interference penalty against the Texans' Robert Nelson.

Houston increased its lead to 16-3 with 12:46 remaining in the third quarter on Novak's 24-yard field goal, which was set up by Andre Hal's interception of Luck and return to the Colts 18.

The Texans scored 10 points during the final 2:26 of the second quarter to take a 13-3 halftime lead.

"We had a great opportunity today, and we didn't take advantage," said Colts coach Chuck Pagano, whose team is 7-8 at home during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. "We gave up 185 yards rushing, and that's too many. Credit Houston. We went against a very good defense that got good pressure on our quarterback. I am very disappointed. We had a bunch of opportunities and didn't capitalize."

Miller's 2-yard touchdown run with 2:26 remaining in the first half, capping a 12-play, 80-yard drive highlighted by Akeem Hunt's 19-yard run to the Indianapolis 13, gave Houston a 10-3 lead.

Novak's 52-yard field goal with 12 seconds to go in the second quarter extended the Texans' advantage to 13-3.

Adam Vinatieri missed a 55-yard field goal attempt with 46 seconds left in the half, giving Houston the ball at its 45-yard line, setting up Novak's 52-yarder.

Vinatieri's 32-yard field goal gave the Colts a 3-0 lead with 8:31 left in the first quarter, and Novak's 21-yard field goal after a Quintin Demps interception of Luck tied it a 3 with 4:00 to go in the opening quarter.

Houston outgained Indianapolis 178-146 in the first 30 minutes when Texans quarterback Brock Osweiller completed 9 of 15 passes for 89 yards and Luck connect on 9 of 22 for 91 yards.

Osweiller finished 14 of 24 for 147 yards and one interception. He was sacked twice.

NOTES: Indianapolis defeated Houston 13 consecutive times in the Hoosier state until the Texans registered a 16-10 victory on Dec. 20, 2015. ... The Colts started Rashaan Melvin at left corner in place of Patrick Robinson and T.J. Green at free safety in place of Clayton Geathers. ... Indianapolis lost LG Jack Mewhort to a left knee injury in the third quarter. ... Texans RG Jeff Allen left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion.