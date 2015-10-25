Preview: Texans at Dolphins

After answering the bell in Dan Campbell’s coaching debut, the Miami Dolphins vie for consecutive victories for the first time in nearly a calendar year when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins hardly looked like the team that dropped three in a row - and saw former coach Joe Philbin fired as a result - in its convincing 38-10 rout of Tennessee last week.

“The challenge now is for these guys to not start patting themselves on the back,” Campbell told reporters. “We’ve been notorious for that around here. We get a big win, and then a lull the next week.” Miami will look to even its record by defeating Houston for the first time in eight meetings since the Texans joined the NFL. Third-year wideout DeAndre Hopkins (NFL-best 726 receiving yards) continued his scintillating season by hauling in 10 catches for 148 yards and two scores in Houston’s 31-20 triumph over Jacksonville last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -4. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2-4): Arian Foster found the end zone versus the Jaguars and eclipsed 100 total yards for the second time in as many games since returning from a groin injury. The 29-year-old derailed the Dolphins with a pair of scores in their last meeting, a 30-10 victory in 2012. Brian Hoyer has thrown for seven touchdowns in his last three games, including three against Jacksonville.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (2-3): Ryan Tannehill was introduced to J.J. Watt in the teams’ last meeting, as the quarterback saw the defensive end wreak havoc by batting a pair of balls that led to two of his three interceptions. Although Tannehill has thrown a pair of touchdown passes in four straight games, he’s also been picked off seven times in his last three. Electric wideout Jarvis Landry was been limited to just seven catches for 82 yards in his last two weeks after pulling in 24 receptions for 230 in his previous three.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami RB Lamar Miller rushed 19 times for 113 yards and a touchdown last week after having 24 carries for 78 yards in his previous three tilts.

2. Houston LB Jadeveon Clowney was limited in practice Thursday with an ailing ankle.

3. The Dolphins are tied with Atlanta for the fewest sacks (seven) in the league.

PREDICTION: Texans 17, Dolphins 15