Preview: Texans at Giants

An impressive rushing attack and opportunistic defense have the Houston Texans off to a sizzling start this season. The Texans look to surpass their 2013 win total on Sunday when they visit the reeling New York Giants. After overwhelming Washington in the season opener, Houston saw Arian Foster rush for 138 yards and a touchdown while its defense forced four turnovers en route to a 30-14 triumph over Oakland last week.

New York continues to be charitable with the football, allowing a league-worst six turnovers - including four in last week’s 25-14 loss to Arizona. The sluggish start is all-too-familiar for the Giants, who lost their first six games last season before picking up the pace to finish with a 7-9 mark. “I think when you are 0-2, you want to get a win soon,” quarterback Eli Manning told reporters. “... We’ve got to get better, but we have to do it soon. We don’t have a whole lot of time to keep waiting to get better.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Texans -2. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2-0): Coach Bill O‘Brien hasn’t been shy about feeding the ball to Foster, who leads the league with 55 carries while his 241 rushing yards trail only Dallas’ DeMarco Murray (285). Foster looks to exploit a beleaguered Giants defense that yielded 124 rushing yards to the Cardinals last week. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been efficient (28-of-41, 345 yards), has yet to throw an interception and even tossed a touchdown pass to defensive end J.J. Watt last week.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (0-2): While Watt has found the end zone, Victor Cruz has not and put himself in the cross-hairs of the team’s fan base by dropping three passes in the fourth quarter last week after pleading for more targets. “I’ve just gotta go out there and catch the football,” the new team captain told reporters. “That’s my job. That’s what’s entitled of me. ... We all have to catch the football, me in particular.” New York’s receiving corps took another hit with the season-ending foot injury to Jerrel Jernigan, leaving the team thin at the position. Rueben Randle, however, reeled in a touchdown reception last week and has six in his past eight home games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston’s Andre Johnson leads the team in receptions (12) and yards (167), but fellow WR DeAndre Hopkins has two TD catches.

2. New York LB Jon Beason isn’t expected to play Sunday as he nurses foot and ankle injuries.

3. The Texans have won their first two games in each of the last five seasons.

PREDICTION: Texans 20, Giants 14