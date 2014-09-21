(Updated: CORRECTION: Quarter of cruz’s TD in Para 4.)

Giants 30, Texans 17: Eli Manning tossed two touchdown passes and Rashad Jennings rushed for a career-high 176 yards and a score as host New York secured its first victory.

Manning went 21-of-28 for 234 yards and connected on scoring strikes to Victor Cruz and tight end Daniel Fells for the Giants (1-2), who dropped their first six games to start last season. Cruz finished with five receptions for 107 yards while tight end Larry Donnell reeled in a team-high six catches.

Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed his first three interceptions of the season and finished 20-of-34 for 289 yards while rushing and throwing for a touchdown. With Arian Foster ruled inactive due to a hamstring injury, rookie Alfred Blue had 78 yards - with 46 yards coming on one carry for the Texans (2-1), who were vying to eclipse last season’s win total.

Cruz reeled in a pass over the middle, jumped back to avoid the attempted tackle of cornerback Kareem Jackson and scampered toward the pylon to open the scoring with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter. Houston attempted to respond, but Antrel Rolle intercepted Fitzpatrick and returned the ball to the 2 before Jennings punched it in from one yard out.

New York stuffed Blue on a fourth-and-1 attempt on the opening drive of the third quarter and extended its lead to 17-0 on Josh Brown’s 39-yard field goal. Fitzpatrick connected with Damaris Johnson over the middle for a 44-yard touchdown to trim the Giants’ lead to 17-10 late in the third, but Brown booted a 29-yard field goal early in the fourth and Manning found Fells for a 9-yard score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jennings’ previous career high also came at the expense of Houston. Playing for Oakland, Jennings carried 22 times for 150 yards and a touchdown in a 28-23 victory on Nov. 17, 2013. ... The Texans entered the contest with a plus-5 turnover differential, while the Giants had a league-worst six giveaways. ... Cruz’s touchdown was his first at home since Dec. 30, 2012 versus Philadelphia.