Preview: Texans at Jaguars

The Houston Texans hope their recent dominance over the Jacksonville Jaguars will help them stay out of the AFC South cellar when the division rivals square off Sunday in Jacksonville. The Texans have won seven of the last nine meetings, including a sweep of the season series last year.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer has regained the starting job for the Texans after relieving Ryan Mallett in the second quarter and going 24-of-31 for 312 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 loss to Indianapolis. He also threw an ill-advised interception in the final minutes, though, and coach Bill O’Brien didn’t commit to Hoyer starting beyond this week. “I think it’s 11 one-game seasons,” O’Brien told reporters. “He’s the starter for Jacksonville. … I think overall, he’s played pretty well, so we’re going to go with him against Jacksonville.” The Jaguars aim to snap a three-game losing streak and win their second straight at home, where they beat Miami 23-20 in Week 2.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jaguars -1. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE TEXANS (1-4): Three of Houston’s four losses have come by seven points, and the Texans can point to their dreadful minus-8 turnover margin as a reason for their poor start. The passing game has put up big numbers, though much of the production has come when the Texans have fallen behind early due to a porous run defense. Arian Foster should be ready to handle close to a full load after being eased back into action the past two weeks, and the Texans need him to improve upon his 1.9 yards per carry thus far.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (1-4): The silver lining thus far for Jacksonville is the improved play of quarterback Blake Bortles, who passed for 303 yards and four touchdowns for a career-best 125.4 rating in last week’s loss. Along with rookie running back T.J. Yeldon and second-year receivers Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns, the Jaguars have compiled a solid, young offensive arsenal. The defense has been inconsistent and was gashed for 183 rushing yards by Tampa Bay.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has recorded three straight 100-yard receiving performances and needs one more to join Andre Johnson as the only players in franchise history with four in a row.

2. Jaguars TE Julius Thomas made his team debut last week with two catches for 20 yards and should see an increased role as he develops a rapport with Bortles.

3. Houston DE J.J. Watt has recorded 11.5 sacks in eight career games against Jacksonville.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 23, Texans 20