Preview: Texans at Jaguars

Coming off a much-needed bye week, the Houston Texans hope to maintain their spot atop the AFC South with a road victory Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The last-place Jaguars are trying to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.

Although the teams are at opposite ends of the division standings, Houston coach Bill O’Brien is quick to note the Jaguars have three losses by five points or fewer - including last week’s 19-14 defeat at Kansas City. “They’ve had some very, very close games,” O’Brien told reporters. “They’ve lost some close games like (last week). Very close. They’ve won a couple of close games. We know that this is going to be a very, very difficult challenge for us in Jacksonville.” The Jaguars have been plagued by turnovers during their three-game skid, committing eight while failing to record a single takeaway. O’Brien is 4-0 against the Jaguars, including 30-6 and 31-20 victories last season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jaguars -2. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE TEXANS (5-3): Houston has failed to record 300 total yards of offense in three of its last four games and four of its last six. The ground game has been effective enough with Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue sharing the load, but Brock Osweiler has been inconsistent and has hurt the Texans with nine interceptions. The defense is outstanding against the pass but has had a tough time stopping the run and has recorded just six takeaways – second-fewest in the league.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2-6): Jacksonville is coming off its best offensive output of the year thanks to a season-high 205 rushing yards against the Chiefs. Chris Ivory led the resurgent ground game and could continue to see a greater share of the work than T.J. Yeldon, while quarterback Blake Bortles racked up 54 rushing yards last week but remains inconsistent in the passing game. The Jaguars also turned in their best defensive effort of the year against Kansas City and boast a top-five pass defense, but they haven’t forced a turnover since Week 4 against Indianapolis.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins made 17 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns in two meetings with Jacksonville last season.

2. Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny has recorded 10 or more tackles in five straight games against the Texans.

3. The Texans have scored on defense in each of the last three meetings, including interception return touchdowns in both contests last season.

PREDICTION: Texans 20, Jaguars 16