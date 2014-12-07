Texans dump Jags, stay in postseason race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With some help from the opposition, the Houston Texans are still clinging to playoff hopes.

Houston turned a costly Blake Bortles interception into a touchdown, and the Texans emerged with a 27-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Field.

The Texans (7-6) posted back-to-back wins for the first time since the opening two games of the season. Houston beat the Tennessee Titans 45-21 the previous week.

“I’ve heard it said a million times, when you look at the December schedule, that’s when you need to be playing your best football,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. “I‘m not telling you that this is our best football, I‘m just saying that we’re fighting and we’re playing pretty good complementary football. I‘m very happy for the guys that they’re playing meaningful games in December.”

Jacksonville (2-11) must win two of its last three games to match its 4-12 mark last year.

Houston put together a 16-play, 84-yard march on its first possession of the third quarter to take a 17-13 lead. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had completions of 10, 11 and 12 yards, and running back Arian Foster added 26 yards on eight carries. The scoring march took just under 8 1/2 minutes.

Jacksonville’s defense no sooner got to the sideline for a breather when it was forced to return to the field after Bortles was picked off by Texans safety D.J. Swearinger.

Swearinger stepped in front of Jaguars running back Toby Gerhart, grabbed the pass and returned it to the Jacksonville 26-yard line. It was the NFL-leading 16th interception thrown by the Jaguars’ rookie quarterback this season.

It took Houston just six plays to cover the 26 yards, with Foster scoring from a yard out on fourth down. Foster, who finished with 127 yards on 24 carries, was hemmed in on the right side but broke a tackle and reversed direction to score easily around left end.

Foster said he pleaded with O‘Brien to let him carry the ball on fourth down.

“It was a key moment in the game,” Foster said. “I don’t think any offense can drive the ball 99 yards on our defense, so I was just screaming for him to give me the ball.”

Randy Bullock’s extra point made it 27-13 and finished the scoring in the game.

Foster (24 carries, 127 yards) broke off a 51-yard run in the first quarter en route to his seventh 100-yard rushing game. It was the 31st such performance in his career, the most in the NFL since 2010.

Fitzpatrick completed 13 of 19 passes for 135 yards.

Houston’s defense limited Jacksonville’s offense to 73 yards in the second half after the Jaguars compiled 189 yards in the first two quarters.

Jaguars coach Gus Bradley gave credit to the Houston defense for its play in the second half.

“They just made some plays,” Bradley said. “They got some pressure on us, and I think we felt some of the pressure. They did a good job with batted balls, and we missed some opportunities on third downs. And I think some penalties came up at some critical times that put us in long-yardage situations.”

Jacksonville got two second-quarter field goals from Josh Scobee to take a 13-10 lead at halftime. On the first drive of the quarter, Bortles hit tight end Marcedes Lewis with a 20-yard completion to the Houston 40. However, the drive stalled shortly thereafter, and Scobee was called on to convert a 33-yard field goal, tying the game 10-10.

The Jaguars then took the lead when they put together a 13-play, 67-yard drive with Scobee converting from 37 yards. Jacksonville advanced to the Houston 19-yard line, but Bortles threw three consecutive incompletions and the Jaguars had to settle for three points.

Bortles finished 20 of 39 for 205 yards with one interception and one touchdown pass for a 64.6 passer rating. He was also sacked four times, three times by Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. Bortles praised the Houston defensive standout.

“You have to account for him, he’s a good player. You have to slide the protection on him or get back help chipping him,” the Jaguars quarterback said. “But you can’t think about that as a quarterback. You can’t wonder where he’s at and when he’s coming. You just have to make reads and make a throw. If he gets there, he gets there.”

Watt raised his season sack total to 14.5 sacks.

NOTES: Houston WR Andre Johnson went to the locker room early in the second quarter and missed the remainder of the game after he was diagnosed with a concussion. Johnson was hit by Jaguars LB Telvin Smith near the Texans goal line and was charged with hitting a defenseless player ... The Jaguars recorded two sacks, both in the first quarter, giving them 11 in the past three games and 39 for the season. ... Jaguars QB Blake Bortles’ 4-yard TD pass to WR Allen Hurns was his first career TD pass in the first quarter. ... The Jaguars have lost 37 of their past 45 games, with 27 of the defeats coming by double digits.