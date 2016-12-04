Preview: Texans at Packers

The Green Bay Packers are looking at a very slim margin for error if they hope to return to the playoffs, and the injury situation is not making life any easier. The Houston Texans, who visit the Packers on Sunday, are in a better spot as the leaders of the AFC South but did not do themselves any favors with losses in each of their last two games.

Green Bay appeared to be in disarray while allowing an average of 38.3 points during a four-game slide but looked like a different team in a 27-13 win at Philadelphia on Monday night. "There's a big difference between 4-7 and 5-6, for sure," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters. "But I hope there's not a ton of relief setting in because we still have a lot of things in front of us we'd like to accomplish. This was a step in the right direction in a game we needed to take care of business, but we have a short week, and we've got Houston coming in, and we've got to have another similar performance." The Texans are one-half game in front of Tennessee and one ahead of Indianapolis in the division after another poor offensive showing last week in a 21-13 home loss to San Diego, and they will visit the Titans and Colts over the final four weeks. "I know we've had some ups and we've had some downs, and you'd like to see steady improvement, but sometimes that doesn't take place,” Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler told reporters. “I'm very optimistic about what this team can accomplish because this is a damn good football team."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Packers - 6.5. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE TEXANS (6-5): Osweiler is under heavy criticism after throwing three interceptions in the loss to the Chargers, and his average of 5.77 yards per attempt is the worst among qualifying quarterbacks in the NFL. "Our job as an offensive unit is to score touchdowns and put together multiple drives that result in touchdowns every single week," Osweiler told reporters. "And we've struggled with that this year. And I can't quite put my thumb on that, but I will certainly always stand up and point the finger at myself." Coach Bill O'Brien dismissed the idea of replacing Osweiler, who signed a $72 million free-agent deal in the offseason, with backup Tom Savage.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (5-6): Green Bay came out of its victory on Monday night banged up at key positions, with Rodgers battling a hamstring strain and linebacker Clay Matthews suffering a separated shoulder. Coach Mike McCarthy gave the team the day off from practice on Wednesday to let everyone rest and does not see the team making big adjustments offensively to accommodate for Rodgers' decreased mobility. "We'll see how he is, movement-wise," McCarthy told reporters. "But with that, you've got to make sure he's got more answers for later in the time clock of the play then he did when he can't move out of the pocket."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Packers DT Mike Pennel is facing a possible 10-game suspension for a second violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.

2. Houston LB John Simon (chest) is questionable for Sunday.

3. Green Bay WR Davante Adams is averaging 22.2 yards per reception over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Packers 24, Texans 17